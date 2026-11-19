Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, will begin activities marking his second-term inauguration with a series of religious, social, intellectual and sporting events scheduled to hold across the state from November 20 to 28.

The nine-day programme, unveiled by the state government, will feature Jumat and interfaith prayers, a football competition, praise and worship, humanitarian visits, a youth summit, an inauguration lecture and a state banquet.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chairman of the Second-Term Inauguration Planning Committee, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye, announced the programme on Thursday during a press briefing in Osogbo.

Igbalaye explained that the activities were designed to commemorate the commencement of Adeleke’s second tenure, covering the 2026-2030 period, while providing an opportunity for the governor to appreciate the people of the state for their support and confidence in his administration.

A major highlight of the programme will be an inauguration lecture scheduled for Wednesday, November 25, at Aurora Event Hall, Osogbo. Former Senator Shehu Sani is expected to deliver the lecture entitled, “Federalism Dilemma: Navigating Institutional Friction, Local Government Allocations, and Executive Overreach.”

The programme will commence on Friday, November 20, with a Jumat prayer at the Central Mosque, Oja Oba, Osogbo, while an interfaith prayer session will take place the following morning at the Government House car park.

Also scheduled for Saturday afternoon is the final of the Ademola Adeleke Victory Soccer Tournament at the playground of Fakunle Comprehensive High School, Osogbo.

A night of praise and worship will follow on Sunday, November 22, at the Banquet Hall of the Governor’s House.

In furtherance of the administration’s humanitarian commitments, the planning committee has scheduled visits to orphanages and homes for the less privileged across the state for Monday, November 23.

The following day, Tuesday, November 24, will feature the Osun Youth Summit on Innovation and Enterprise at Oasis Events Hall, Osogbo, with attention expected to focus on youth development, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Governor Adeleke is also expected to address the people of the state in a broadcast on Wednesday, November 25, during which he will express appreciation for the opportunity to serve another four-year term.

The activities will continue on Thursday, November 26, with a parade rehearsal at Osogbo City Stadium, ahead of a state banquet scheduled for Friday, November 27, at the Banquet Hall of the Governor’s House.

A thanksgiving service at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Ede Okegada, Ede, on Sunday, November 28, will bring the nine-day programme to a close.

Meanwhile, Igbalaye expressed the state government’s appreciation to media organisations for their contributions to the administration since 2022.

He commended journalists for what he described as their balanced reportage and professionalism, particularly during challenging periods in the state’s political history.

The SSG called on media practitioners to give the inauguration activities adequate publicity, stressing that the programme was expected to attract government officials, political leaders, traditional rulers, labour unions and other stakeholders from within and outside Osun.

He said the government was looking forward to the participation of local, national and international stakeholders, urging media organisations to publish, broadcast and stream the events to audiences across the world.