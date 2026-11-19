Vice-President Kashim Shettima has warned state governments against failing to meet Nigeria’s 2030 open defecation-free (ODF) target, urging those yet to attain the status to set monthly and quarterly implementation targets and make their progress publicly accountable.

Shettima said the country must accelerate efforts to end open defecation, strengthen institutional accountability and ensure that communities that had attained ODF status did not relapse.

The Vice-President, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Delivery and Coordination, Akubo Adegbe, spoke at the seventh anniversary of the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign and the 2026 World Toilet Day commemoration.

He said Nigeria had recorded ODF status in 185 of its 774 local government areas, while Jigawa and Katsina states had attained statewide ODF status, describing their achievements as evidence that the 2030 target was achievable.

“States that have not achieved ODF targets must therefore commit to monthly and quarterly targets and track same publicly. This level of accountability is what we need to be able to achieve the open defecation-free status,” he said.

Shettima, who chairs the National Steering Committee of the Clean Nigeria campaign, said the progress recorded so far required stronger political commitment, sustainable financing, reliable data, effective service delivery and continuous behavioural change.

He challenged states yet to achieve the target to learn from Jigawa and Katsina, stressing that no state should regard ending open defecation as unattainable.

“The fact that Jigawa and Katsina states have achieved this means that it is possible. So that means no state has an excuse,” he said.

The Vice-President described access to safe sanitation as a fundamental human dignity issue beyond public health, noting that the absence of toilet facilities exposed citizens to conditions that undermined their dignity.

“Having a safe environment or having toilets everywhere is not just a health problem. It is a human dignity issue because we are designed as human beings to have dignity, and anything that strips us of that dignity is something that we must fight against.

“Not having toilets strips us of dignity as human beings. And I am glad that there is renewed commitment for us to address this,” he said.

Speaking on the theme of the 2026 World Toilet Day, Sanitation and Gender Equality, Shettima said poor sanitation disproportionately affects women and girls through its impact on their health, personal safety, privacy, education and participation in economic and social activities.

He called for sanitation policies, investments and interventions that addressed the needs of women, girls, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

He said the Federal Government remained committed to ending open defecation through stronger collaboration with state and local governments, development partners, traditional rulers, civil society organisations and the private sector.

According to him, the Clean Nigeria campaign aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its objectives of improving citizens’ welfare, strengthening human capital and promoting inclusive development.

Shettima said the signing of Executive Order 009 on Open Defecation-Free Nigeria by 2030 and other related matters, 2025, by President Tinubu represented a renewed national commitment to ending open defecation and strengthening the country’s sanitation response.

He said the executive order would provide a framework for enforcing national commitments, improving coordination and ensuring that efforts translated into measurable and sustainable results.

“Sanitation must therefore remain a priority at all levels of government. State governments and local government authorities must take ownership of the campaign, provide the necessary resources and strengthen the institutions responsible for sanitation delivery,” he said.

The Vice-President also said the Federal Government would use the platform of the National Economic Council to advance the sanitation agenda in collaboration with the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation.

In his welcome address, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, said the Clean Nigeria campaign had evolved over the past seven years into an important platform for policy coordination, institutional engagement, community mobilisation and performance monitoring.

He said the Federal Government had strengthened the campaign’s implementation framework through the revised Clean Nigeria Strategy 2025–2030, which focuses on enabling environment, partnerships and coordination, public finance, service delivery, advocacy and communication, monitoring and evaluation, and learning and accountability.

Utsev identified the development and deployment of the Clean Nigeria Real-Time Monitoring and Information System as another major achievement, saying it would improve data management, performance tracking and accountability.

He said achieving ODF status required more than the provision of toilet facilities, stressing the importance of sustained behavioural change and preventing communities from sliding back into open defecation.

Also speaking, UNICEF Chief of WASH, Emily Rand, urged state governments to accelerate sanitation interventions, particularly for poor and vulnerable households unable to afford safe toilet facilities.

While congratulating Nigeria on recording 185 ODF local government areas, she said the country must intensify efforts to meet the 2030 target.

Rand challenged state governments to develop costed ODF acceleration plans, provide dedicated budgetary allocations for sanitation and strengthen coordination with finance and planning ministries, the private sector and development partners.

She also called for the provision of durable sanitation facilities capable of withstanding climate-related challenges, including flooding and drought.

“We have a big goal before us. We can’t just continue doing what we were doing, but we really need to accelerate. We have really three years, and I work for UNICEF, so I have to implore you, please in these three years, remember the poorest, the most vulnerable children in your area who honestly can’t afford it,” she said.

A former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and WASH Ambassador, Didi Walson-Jack, said access to safe toilets was particularly important for protecting the health, safety and dignity of women and girls.

She said the absence of private and accessible toilet facilities exposed women and girls to health risks, insecurity and missed educational opportunities, particularly during menstruation.

Walson-Jack urged government, development partners, the private sector, traditional and religious leaders, and households to sustain their contributions towards ending open defecation.

In a goodwill message, the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, represented by Emmanuel Essien, said the ministry had trained more than 1,000 youth volunteers across the six geopolitical zones to support the Clean Nigeria campaign.

He said the volunteers were expected to serve as community advocates, mobilisers and agents of behavioural change in promoting improved sanitation and hygiene practices.

Essien identified Bauchi, Kaduna, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi and Oyo states as pilot states for the youth-led sanitation initiative.

He added that young people would also be mobilised to promote menstrual hygiene education, eliminate stigma associated with menstruation, and advocate for safe and private toilet facilities for women and girls.