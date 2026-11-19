The Lagos State High Court has restrained Jimmy Odukoya from parading himself as the senior pastor and spiritual head of the Fountain of Life Church, following a legal challenge by the church’s board of trustees.

Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin issued the order on Wednesday after hearing an application filed by the incorporated trustees of the church, who are seeking to prevent Jimmy from acting in the capacity of senior pastor.

The trustees told the court that Jimmy had ceased to occupy the position following the appointment of a successor by the church’s late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who died in 2023.

In their application, the trustees sought an injunction to prevent Jimmy, either personally or through representatives, from interfering in the church’s administration and activities while the legal process continues.

According to TheCable, Part of the suit reads: “A Pre-emptive Order of Injunction restraining the Respondent, whether acting personally or through any proxies in any alleged capacity as the Senior Pastor of the Church from interfering, disrupting, meddling with and or obstructing the activities, governance and any other business of the Church pending the Applicant’s full compliance with the High Court of Lagos State (Expeditious Disposal of Civil Cases) Practice Directions No. 2 of 2019 on Pre-action Protocol,”

The court also granted the trustees permission to commence the action under the pre-action protocol provided for in the Lagos State High Court’s practice directions.

In his ruling, the judge said: “Leave is hereby granted to the Applicant to commence this action under the Pre-Action Protocol pursuant to Paragraph 4 of the High Court of Lagos State (Expeditious Disposal of Civil Cases) Practice Direction No. 2 of 2019.”

The court proceedings came a day after the church’s board of trustees announced Jimmy’s removal as senior pastor, alleging that his appointment did not reflect the succession arrangements made by his late father.

The board explained that its decision followed a review of the church’s constitution and instructions allegedly documented by Taiwo before his death.

According to the trustees, they recently uncovered a video recording made by the late founder in December 2021, in which he outlined his preferred succession arrangement.

They further claimed that the recording was not made available to the board before Jimmy’s appointment, which they subsequently described as wrongful.