The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the United States and key security stakeholders have resolved to strengthen partnership on maritime security, with a renewed focus on intelligence-led enforcement, improved cargo examination and preventing the movement of strategic and dual-use goods through Nigerian ports.

The commitment was reinforced at a Proliferation Prevention Programme and Joint Maritime Port Visit organised through a collaboration between the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the United States Defence Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and relevant security stakeholders.

Speaking on the initiative, the Customs Area Controller, Edo/Delta Area Command, Deputy Comptroller Dominic Dooyum Ortsen, described the programme as timely and commendable, particularly in view of the strategic responsibility of the Nigeria Customs Service in safeguarding the nation’s borders and ensuring that the movement of goods through Nigerian ports complies with national laws and international security obligations.

Ortsen emphasised that the responsibilities of the Service transcend its conventional mandate of revenue collection, trade facilitation and suppression of smuggling, noting that the growing security demands within the maritime environment have made intelligence-led enforcement, risk profiling and the identification of strategic and dual-use goods increasingly important.

The Customs chief underscored the importance of specialised training and sustained capacity development for officers and personnel engaged in maritime security, cargo examination and enforcement operations.

Ortsen noted that the significant aspect of the engagement was the introduction of Customs Mutual Assistance Agreements (CMA) as a framework for strengthening cooperation, information exchange and operational collaboration between customs administrations.

He therefore reiterated the importance of stronger inter-agency collaboration, intelligence-led enforcement, improved technical capabilities and continuous professional development in addressing evolving maritime security concerns.

The customs chief noted that the engagement provided an important platform for Nigeria and United States representatives, alongside other relevant agencies, to exchange perspectives on maritime security challenges and strengthen institutional cooperation.

Ortsen assured of the position of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, toward equipping Customs officers with the necessary knowledge, technical capabilities and operational intelligence to identify goods that may present security concerns, while strengthening compliance with national and international security obligations.

To complement the deliberations, participants embarked on a tour of relevant maritime and port facilities, providing practical exposure to port operations, existing security arrangements and the responsibilities of the various stakeholders within the port environment.