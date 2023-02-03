In his desperate move to address the issue of fuel scarcity that has rocked Osun, the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has announced the composition of a Special Monitoring Team to look into the deepening distribution and pricing challenges.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo, on Friday put in place a Special Monitoring team to be headed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye, with members drawn from Police, DSS, Army, IPMAN, NLC, TDU, etc to commence the monitoring of distribution of PMS from point of delivery by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to various discharge outlets in Osun State.

The Governor further urged the Monitoring Team to liaise with the major marketers for collaboration with the independent marketers to ensure that products are circulated across the State.

While expressing unhappiness about the hardship facing people of the state, Governor Adeleke assured that the state government will support federal agencies and private sector operators to address the issues behind fuel scarcity in the State.

“We will look into this fuel scarcity. We can’t fold our arms with our people facing so much hardship,” Adeleke assured.

