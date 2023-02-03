Former Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate Pere Egbi opens up about his failed marriage and says they had a sexual connection from the first day.

In a recent interview with media personality Toke Makinwa, Pere revealed that he married at age 25 and only lasted a year.

Speaking on how he met his ex-wife, Pere said they were introduced by a friend after a birthday party they both attended ended. A few days later, they linked up and made out afterward.

He said despite his failure to have his apartment then, they hit the sack right in his car continuously.

“On the third day, we saw physically and had our first sex. We went out for dinner, and sexual sparks started flying; we got a room, and we did it.” He narrated.

Earlier, Pere’s manager had debunked claims that he was violent with his ex-wife.

Evidence from a tweet had been shared alleging Pere assaulted his ex-wife until she had a miscarriage.

Meanwhile, Pere claimed he had never been violent on his Instagram page.

The post reads;

“Over the past week, several media outlets published materials containing false allegations that aim to damage the reputation of Pere.

In those publications, he was falsely accused of being abusive in his personal life. They attached a false image of an individual to make their case look legit.”