Adeleke lifts suspension on forestry consultants, permit

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has announced the immediate lifting of suspension on forestry consultants and permits across the state with a warning to forestry operators and permit holders not to violates operational regulations to avoid being summarily removed from the field.

He also directed them to play according to the rule and ensure transparency in their day to day activities.

The governor dropped the warnings via a statement by his spokesperson,Mallam Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo on Wednesday.

Senator Adeleke, however, hinted that the lifting of the suspension was sequel to an ongoing review of the state’s internal revenue service.

It will be recalled that, the State Governor had in early December directed a suspension and review of the following category of permits namely plantation or forest reserve concession allocation permit; sawmill permit and renewal; flinch sawn evacuation permit; timber and logs permit; hammering permit or release permit; motor-saw permit; forest reserve access permit and Tungya farming system allocation pe