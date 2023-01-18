Adeleke lifts suspension on forestry consultants, permit

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has announced the immediate lifting of suspension on forestry consultants and permits across the state with a warning to forestry operators and permit holders not to violates operational regulations to avoid being summarily removed from the field.

He also directed them to play according to the rule and ensure transparency in their day to day activities.

The governor dropped the warnings via a statement by his spokesperson,Mallam Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo on Wednesday.

Senator Adeleke, however, hinted that the lifting of the suspension was sequel to an ongoing review of the state’s internal revenue service.

It will be recalled that, the State Governor had in early December directed a suspension and review of the following category of permits namely plantation or forest reserve concession allocation permit; sawmill permit and renewal; flinch sawn evacuation permit; timber and logs permit; hammering permit or release permit; motor-saw permit; forest reserve access permit and Tungya farming system allocation pe

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Latest News

Adeleke meets Buhari, hails him over Electoral Act

Latest News

Our administration will put in place policies to stimulate growth, development of…

Latest News

Senator Oriolowo demands apology from governor Adeleke over false accusations

Latest News

Diverted vehicles: Lawmakers invite Adeleke’s aide

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More