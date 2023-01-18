Plateau APC alleges plan to frustrate it’s governorship candidate

Ahead of the next month general elections, the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State has alleged plan by some highly placed individuals in the state to destabilise the party and to frustrate its gubernatorial candidate Dr Nentawe Yiktwada from winning the election.

Spokesman of the Party in the state, Sylvanus Namang, in a statement issued to newsmen in Jos on Wednesday with a copy made available to Nigerian Tribune expressed optimism that despite the plot against the party, the APC will win the governorship election in the state.

“There is no way the APC would not win the general elections, especially the gubernatorial election with the credible combination of Dr Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe and Hon. Pam Bot Mang”

He alleged that subterranean forces have been recruiting some willing youths to cause confusion in order to distract the party from concentrating on its legitimate, awesome and novel campaign strategies in the state.

The State Publicity Secretary added that those behind the plot to destabilise the party have hired hoodlums with mouth–watering sums to embark on violent protests at the APC state Secretariat along Yakubu Gowon Way with the aim of installing a so-called factional Chairman.

” The opposition party in the state, in league with some disgruntled characters and former members of the party, having realised that there is no way they can stop Dr Nentawe from winning the governorship election, having lost all the court cases against the party, have decided on the planned violent option.

“We have it on good account recorded statements of their nocturnal meetings and plans to cause mayhem and disrupt the relative peace the state is presently enjoying.” he said.