Matawalle approves appointment of 412 academics, non academic staff of Zamfara State university

As part of efforts at revamping the educational sector, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has approved the appointment of 412 permanent academic and non-academic staff of the new Zamfara State University.

This followed an earlier recommendation put forward by the Management of the University.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser, Media, Zailani Bappa said, “The Executive Governor’s approval, which takes immediate effect, was confirmed by the Head of Service Alhaji Muhammad Kabiru Gayyari today(Wednesday) .

“In a report by the committee on strategy and development headed by Prof. Yusuf Muhammad Adamu Tsafe, Governor Matawalle had earlier directed the Ministry for Higher Education to liaise with the Management of the university to ensure implementation of all key recommendations that would facilitate the smooth take-off of the university.

The statement noted that, “Building on the directive to implement the recommendations of the report by the Prof. Yusuf-led committee, the university’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Yahya Zakari Abdullahi coordinated the recruitment exercise of both academic and non-academic positions.

“The process was supervised by the Ministry for Higher Education and in line with National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation requirements and the Zamfara State Civil Service Regulations.

“Consequently, out of the 412 recommended candidates, 205 were recommended for appointment as academic staff in various positions comprising Professors, Readers, Senior Lecturers, Lecturers I, Lecturers II, Assistant Lecturers, and Graduate Assistants.

“These positions are spread across all the Departments in the university, which include the Nursing Sciences, Public Health, Physiotherapy, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Geology, Physics, Electronics, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Computer Science, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Statistics, Accounting, Economics, English, History and International Studies, Islamic Studies, Early Child Education, Primary Education, and Mass Communication.

“The remaining 207 candidates were recommended for appointment as non-academic staff in various positions comprising Deputy Registrars, Principal Assistant Registrars, Assistant Registrars, Senior Executive Officers, Administrative Assistants, Principal Accountants, Technologists, System Analysts, Principal Software Developers, Library Officers, Confidential Secretaries, Computer Operators, Health Personnel, Clerical Officers, Artisans, Livestock/Diary Officers, and Technical Officers, among others.

“His Excellency Governor Matawalle has since directed the Head of Service to convey the approval through the Ministry for Higher Education for the university to release letters of appointment to all successful candidates.





“Governor Matawalle implored all the new appointees to discharge their noble duties diligently for the progress of the university and the state in general.

“He further promised to continue to give the newly established university all the required support to meet the demands to become a world-class university.