Adeleke hails Osun PDP restructuring, praises peaceful ward congresses

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has applauded the restructuring and expansion of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the state, describing the party as the most trusted by the people.

Adeleke, in a statement released on Sunday by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, after the conclusion of the statewide ward congresses, expressed delight at what he called the growing strength of the PDP despite recent controversies.

He said his unscheduled visits to different parts of the state had shown the depth of people’s support for both the party and his administration.

“I visited several parts of the state in recent weeks without prior announcement and the feedback on ground was deeply positive. Osun people acknowledge that our party and its government not only meant well, but have actually demonstrated strong capacity to deliver on good governance across the sectors of the state economy,” he said.

The governor described the PDP as a party committed to serving the aspirations of the people, noting endorsements from various interest groups. According to him, “no party has garnered such goodwill and grassroots support in recent Osun history.”

“In the last few months, unsolicited endorsement of our party and government in terms of our performance and electability has become almost a weekly occurrence. All critical sectors of Osun society have declared support for our party and state leadership,” Adeleke added.

He maintained that the PDP had been restructured locally and had expanded its reach, contrasting its unity with what he described as the internal battles of rival parties.

“The PDP has restructured locally and expanded its reach. PDP is without doubt the most popular political party in Osun State today. While others are battling each other in their unpopular party, Osun PDP is consolidating and reaffirming itself as the party of the people for 2026 and beyond,” he stated.

The governor also congratulated the party’s leadership and members on the successful ward congresses.

“I congratulate Osun state PDP leadership and members on the successful conduct of our ward congresses. PDP is stronger and entrenched. We appreciate the Sunday Bisi led leadership, the Stakeholders’ forum and my Chief of Staff for working hard to restore and expand the PDP winning card.”

Adeleke assured residents of his commitment to continue providing good governance, pledging to prioritise both hard and soft infrastructure as the state moves toward 2026.

