2027: Any party with Peter Obi has more than 40% of votes – PDP chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Ulasi, has said that any political party with Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election already commands over 40 percent of the votes.

The PDP chieftain, who spoke recently during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show, argued that Peter Obi’s credibility and nationwide support base give him strong political weight, regardless of his platform.

“In terms of the presidency for 2027, I believe Peter Obi so far has no platform. To the best of my knowledge, he ran last time with Labour Party. He’s attended the luncheon of what do they call it, ADC. So I don’t know what his platform will be.

“I’ll be happy if he joins PDP, because he will bring his credibility to bear on the party as we are reorganising.

“I mean, he’s not a name you want to introduce in Nigerian politics. Any party that has him today, we know that they have already made more than 30, 40% of the election because he has tremendous support across this country,” Ulasi said.

The PDP chieftain, however, noted that Obi’s political direction remains unclear, pointing to his 2023 run under the Labour Party and his recent presence at an African Democratic Congress (ADC) event.