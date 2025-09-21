Rotary club launches national community violence reduction programme in Anambra

The Rotary Action Group for Peace (RAGFP) – Nigeria Chapter, Anambra State Branch, has officially launched the National Community Violence Reduction Programme (NCVRP) in Anambra State, alongside the Grassroots Peace and Security Assessment, in a bid to strengthen peace and security across the 179 communities in the state.

The event, held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Ibiza Hotel premises in Awka, coincided with global preparations for the 2025 International Day of Peace, themed “Act Now for a Peaceful World.”

Speaking at the press briefing, the Anambra State Coordinator of RAGFP, Past Assistant Governor (PAG) Dr. Chidi Obiudu, described peace as the bedrock of development and prosperity.

He noted that the NCVRP was designed to tackle terrorism, banditry, cultism, youth restiveness, and gender-based violence while restoring dignity and opportunities to vulnerable communities in Anambra State.

According to him, the aim of the programmes in Anambra is to intensify campaigns against violence across the 21 local government areas of the state, especially now that the state is preparing for its 2025 off-season governorship election.

“In everything we do in Rotary, we are trying to give people hope so that they can be at peace with themselves and everyone in the world.

“The programme will run across all the 21 LGAs in Anambra State, with a focus on youth, women, and victims of violence.”

The programme is expected to ignite a new era of grassroots peacebuilding in Anambra State, bridging divides and empowering communities to resist violence.

ALSO READ:Adeleke hails Osun PDP restructuring, praises peaceful ward congresses

Obiudu urged community leaders, government, the media, and the private sector to invest in livelihoods, skills, and initiatives that tackle the roots of violence in society.

Launched nationally on August 13, 2025, by the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) under the Office of the National Security Adviser, in partnership with the Gray Child Foundation and Rotary, the NCVRP is anchored on five pillars: strengthening community resilience, fostering social cohesion, improving governance, supporting vulnerable groups, and advancing peace policy frameworks.

The event was also graced by notable Rotary leaders across the state, including Rtn. Ngozi Onuoha, President RC Obowo, Imo State, and Rtn. Chioma Ikebuodo, President RC GRA Awka.

TRIBUNEONLINE