Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Friday, refuted the claim from some quarters that, his administration has approved extension of tenure for some retiring permanent secretaries in the state.

The governor who described the claim as untrue in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo, maintained that, he has not and will not approve extension of tenure for any retiring permanent secretary.

He stated that, the recent reports about alleged elongation of tenure of some service personnel is a fallacy saying, he has launched the reforms which ensured right placement of top officials, leading to the appointment of substantive Permanent Secretaries many of whom had lost any hope of reaching the pinnacle of their careers.

“There is therefore no plan to approve extension of tenure for any retiring Permanent Secretary as the Governor is determined to enforce career progression in the state public service.”

The statement further noted that any previous extension is designed to consolidate the ongoing service reforms to ensure entrenchment of professionalism, noting that it is not a state policy and that the few exceptions are targeted at strengthening the public service as the reform process is just a year plus.

The Governor urges public servants to go about their normal duties as the administration will not take any decision that may be injurious to their career progression and service interest.