As part of the activities to commemorate the 2024 World Civil Defence Day, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, on Thursday, engaged in a route march followed by a community service of environmental sanitation at Mokola Roundabout.

The theme of the 2024 World Civil Defence Day is “Honour Heroes And Promote Safety Skills.”

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, DSC Samuel Opebiyi, said in a statement that the Oyo Command demonstrated its commitment to promoting safety skills and environmental sanitation in the community in line with the theme.

Led by the Commandant, Augustine Padonu, officers and men of the corps participated in the route march from the command headquarters at Agodi to Mokola Roundabout, Ibadan.

They also got engaged in cleaning exercises, sweeping the whole environment around Mokola Roundabout with brooms and other cleaning equipment.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Abdul-Mojid Mogbonjubola, declared the exercise open, just as he expressed delight at seeing officers and men of the corps engaged in such an exercise.

The Commissioner emphasised the importance of proper sanitation in reducing the risk of diseases and infections, improving air and water quality, and fostering a sense of pride and belonging within communities.

He enjoined the Commandant to make the exercise a continuous one.

In his remarks , Commandant Padonu expressed the corps’ commitment to promoting environmental sanitation and safety skills in the community.

He said: “We are proud to be part of this initiative, and we will continue to work towards making our community a cleaner and safer place for all.”

Community members also showed their support by joining officers and men of the NSCDC to participate in the route march and community service exercise.