Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo recorded a big feat in the final Bar examinations of the Nigeria Law School as four of its students finished in the first class category.

A statement signed by the Dean of the Faculty of Law in the school, Prof. O.A Onadeko, which was addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Timothy Adebayo, on Friday, described the performance as a phenomenon, stating that the school will build on the feat.

In his reaction to the feat, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Adebayo, said, “I am delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each and every one of you for your outstanding performance in the final Bar examinations. Your dedication, hard work, and perseverance have culminated in remarkable achievements, and I am immensely proud of your accomplishments.

“The journey to becoming a lawyer is undoubtedly demanding, requiring unwavering commitment and determination. Your success in overcoming these challenges reflects not only your academic excellence but also your resilience and passion for the legal profession.

“When you place this feat on the premise of the fact that many competing institutions started law programme several years before ACU, your successes stand as a testament to the high-value ACU places on academic excellence, quality faculty, conducive learning environments, and the resolute dedication of the school management to uphold ACU’s position as a premier institution across all disciplines.

“As you embark on the next phase of your journey, whether it be entering the legal profession, pursuing further studies, or exploring other opportunities, I encourage you to continue to uphold the principles of justice, integrity, and service to society that are fundamental to the legal profession.”

The Dean of Law Faculty, Onadeko said, “This is a good performance on which we hope to build, in the years to come. It has also placed us among the top Faculties of Law in the country. This is what we need to sustain.”