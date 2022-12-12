ADC will contest, win 2023 election in Ogun, says Nwosu

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Professor Ralph Nwosu, on Monday, said that the party will have its candidates contesting all elective posts in the 2023 elections and win.

He disclosed this at a news conference held at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, that the party had filed an appeal against the judgements of the Federal High Court ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to expunge the names of all ADC candidates from its website.

Nwosu expressed optimism that the party is coming back stronger and would win at the appellate court.

It would be recalled that the Federal High Court in Abeokuta had repudiated the validity of ADC candidates after a motion filed by the Labour Party over alleged non-compliance to the electoral act in the conduct of its primary elections.

He added that the party respected the court’s decision and would not query the veracity of the judgements

” It is the considered opinion of our legal representatives that the judgments were drenched inadvertent inaccuracies, especially when interrogated with existential contexts, points of law and even recent precedence.

“Subsequently, we have filed for redress at the court of Appeal and we are confident that the orders of the lower courts shall be overturned and all our candidates will be revalidated.

“ADC has been targeted in the state, but I can assure you that Justice will prevail. Some desperate people want to thwart the finest element of democracy, the power of the people to vote whom they want, believing they can manipulate and corrupt the systems and persons.

“Only in Ogun state, people who are not connected with ADC have been used to file over 2 dozen cases in the Federal High Court against our dear party.

“As if the courtrooms have become polling booths, INEC observed that over 800 cases have been filed against the commission by political parties, especially APC and PDP,” he said.

The ADC national chairman called on the party faithful to keep hope alive and continue working assiduously for the victory of the party at the election.

He refuted the report that the party had agreed to work with another political party for the 2023 general elections because it no longer has candidates.

Nwosu described the report as “false in its entirety”, saying all the party’s candidates remained as they are.

He added that the purveyors of these reports were only riding on the party’s temporary challenge to hoodwink members or lie to the public that ADC had joined them.





The National Chairman, African Democratic Party (ADC), Professor Ralph Nwosu (centre), flanked by other party leaders at a news conference in Abeokuta, on Monday.

