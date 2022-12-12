Anambra monarch appeals for cessation of sit-at-home in South-East

The traditional ruler of Umueri Community, in Anambra East local government area of Anambra State, Igwe Sir Benneth Izuchukwu Emeka, has implored the Igbo youths to stop the sit-at-home culture in South East region of Nigeria.

He opined that the sit-at-home practice has crippled economic activities and reduced the revenue strength of the state in no small way.

The Monarch, said this during an interactive session with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), National Link Chapel after their annual symposium and award night in celebration of the Chapel’s 15 years in existence and 27 years of National Link newspaper’s existence. Igwe noted that the sit-at-home practice which has more than 80 percent of the gargantuan businesses and economic firms closed every Monday gets the South East region to lose multiple billions of naira every Monday.

Igwe Emeka said, “I enjoin our youths to please stop this sit at home. It is doing us no good and crippling our business.”

Reacting to a question on voter education ahead of the 2023 general elections, the traditional ruler charged Nigerian youths to insist on voting for the most credible candidate. He encouraged them to refuse monetary inducements and desist from all forms of electoral malpractices.

The event had the likes of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and a host of other accomplished businessmen receiving awards for excelling in various noble ways.

