ADC constitutes caretaker committee

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Monday, constituted an eight-man Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the party.

This followed the expiration of the tenure of the Ralph Okey Nwosu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party according to a statement

The newly appointed caretaker committee is being chaired by Senator Patricia Naomi Akwashiki who is the current chairman of the Board of Trustees, while Hon. Kennedy Odion is to act as Secretary.

Other members of the new interim national leadership of the ADC include Lady Angela Johnson, Professor Kabiru Isah Dangogo, Manzo Ibrahim, Hon. Lesanmi Omolayo, Hon Kingsley Temitope Ogga and Barr. Emma Dibia as legal adviser.

The ADC’s NEC in a statement signed by Honourable Kingsley Temitope Ogga (chairman) and Honourable Odion Kennedy (secretary) and made available to Tribune Online said the main terms of reference for the new interim leader of the party is to plan and conduct a national convention to elect substantive national officers within the next six weeks.

It will be recalled that 27 state chairmen of the ADC, had during a NEC meeting of the party last week Wednesday called on Nwosu to vacate office following the expiration of his tenure.

Nwosu had been piloting the affairs of the party for the last 17 years.

