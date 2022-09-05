Akeredolu reappoints Alabi as RUGIPO council chairman

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has re-appointed seasoned accountant and lawyer, Banji Alabi, as the chairman of the governing council, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic (RUGIPO), Owo.

Alabi was first appointed in 2018 for a four-year tenure which expired this year.

In a statement released to the media by his Chief Press Secretary, Olabode Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu applauded the achievements of the Alabi-led previous council, especially in infrastructure development.

A real estate guru whose firm is one of the leading developers at the world-class Atlantic City in Lagos State, Alabi was the first alumnus of RUGIPO to be appointed council chairman, and the first council chairman to be re-appointed in the history of the institution.

Attesting to Alabi’s sterling leadership quality, an octogenarian and member of the former council, Chief Andrew Aroloye, likened Alabi’s leadership of the council to that of an Israeli Army General.

“As our leader, I see you as a conceptualist. You have vision and time to drive home your belief for the destiny of RUGIPO through the group you led,” he said.

Some of the achievements of the former council led by Alabi include the construction of a multi-complex Administration Building housing the Rectory, Bursary and Registry; the construction of a new Faculty of Agricultural Technology building; new Faculty of Social Sciences, and Communication building, new academic staff offices for Department of Accountancy and Marketing, construction of new male and female hostels, among others.

Speaking shortly after his re-appointment, Alabi thanked Governor Akeredolu for providing the resources the previous council used to record the legacy achievements.

Other members of the new council are Prof (Mrs) Olubunmi Omoniyi; wife of late Ondo State governor, Mrs Olufunke Agagu; Mrs Morenike Alaka; Mrs Bosede Osunmakinwa; Evangelist Asagunla Olumuyiwa; state chairman of the ruling party, Ade Adetimehin; Femi James and Febi Adeyemi.

