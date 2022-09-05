Adesua Etomi bags honorary degree from UK University

By Femi Akinyemi
Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has been awarded an honorary degree from the University of Wolverhampton for her contribution to the creative industries.

The news was announced in a statement by the University of Wolverhampton on Monday.

According to the statement, the actress who graduated with a degree in Drama & Performance in 2009, was awarded a Doctor of Arts in recognition of her phenomenal contribution to arts and culture.

She stated “My experience at Wolverhampton was literally life-changing. it is the foundation upon which my career has been built.

“When I enrolled on my course in 2006 I was not confident at all. There is silent confidence that comes as a result of being informed and knowledgeable. I was taught to believe in my natural abilities but also put those abilities to good use. I was taught that talent is great but you need to be hard working to achieve it.

“This award is very humbling for me and I hope that it inspires prospective and current students to pursue careers in the creative industries.”

The actress has starred in many successful Nollywood blockbuster movies has a global following of millions on social media, and has won multiple awards in the industry.

She joins the league of comedian Helen paul, Musician Tiwa Savage, and Nollywood stars Bob-Manuel Udokwu and Ireti Doyle in bagging degrees from foreign institutions of learning.

Honorary awards are presented by the University of Wolverhampton to people who have made a significant contribution to their field of expertise. The University’s graduation ceremonies are expected to take place at the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton, between Monday 5 September to Saturday 10 September. 2022.

 

