Abuja -Kaduna train derails in Kubwa

Abuja-Kaduna train derailed in Kubwa on Friday, January 27th, 2023 while heading to Kaduna.

A source from the Ministry of Transportation confirmed the incident but said details of the accident were scanty.

“We don’t have much information about the accident for now. of course, and there wouldn’t be train services for a day or two to allow repairs”.

“Maybe, the derailment was caused due to vandalism activities of the rail tracks,” he stated.

It is reported that no life was lost due to the accident.

The train service was suspended for six (6) months in 2022 due to an armed attack along the same route.

Details later.