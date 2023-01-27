IPOB accuses FG of plot to kill Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said it had uncovered a clandestine plan by the Nigerian government to eliminate their leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in custody wish to bring using its Secret security Agency the DSS, through poisoning, drug abuse, and starvation.

In a statement issued Friday in Owerri by the Director of Media and Publicity, Comrade Emma Powerful alleged that the secret police wants to eliminate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu through a silent and systematic process of gradual starvation by giving him only bread and water twice a day and drugs abuse by providing him insufficient medication for his known ailment while in their solitary confinement facility in Abuja.

According to him, they intend to experiment and replicate the starvation of 1967-1970 on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

He said: “for the first time, we have seen Nnamdi KANU complain for his life. He complained very sadly that he was dying slowly. He also complained bitterly that the DSS had subjected him to drug abuse as medication required for two weeks is provided for only eight days. He complained that he hadn’t been allowed to see any doctor since the second week of December 2022, and DSS has refused to take him to the doctor despite his deteriorating health. He says his internal organs are badly affected, yet the DSS has refused to take him to a hospital. He also complained bitterly about pain and sound in his left ear where he was tortured in Kenya before being Extraordinarily Renditioned to Nigeria”.

The Publicity Secretary said that their leader complained that if he lies down, whatever he ate comes out of his mouth, adding that his intestines are bringing odours from his mouth.

According to him Kanu said he is afraid he may not survive, but God Almighty will help him.

He said: “Kanu complained about poor feeding, worsening his health. Most times, he is fed only bread morning and night as DSS said feeding him is getting too expensive.

Emma Powerful pointed out that It’s on record that DSS refused One Million Naira (N1,000,000) that IPOB leadership gave them to provide adequate medication and feeding to our leader, adding that It’s evident that their leader has been poisoned by DSS and allowed to die gradually.

He said that irrespective of his current ordeal, their leader expressed confidence in the Biafran Struggle and charged the members of this noble movement to remain resolute and never engage in any form of criminality.

He regretted and expressed astonishment that all the Igbo Leaders were silent at Kanu’s illegal detention.





He said, “All Nigerians, especially lawyers, should know that a bad legal precedent is being set as anybody can be detained even without a charge citing his case as judicial precedent.”

The body reminded the Institute for Economics and Peace that if anything untoward happens to their leader Kanu, they should prepare to accept more dollars for their 2023 reports, insisting that they no longer care.

He said: “We cannot afford to allow Nigeria Government to systematically eliminate our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU who is illegally detained against Court verdicts.”

He regretted that the world is keeping mute now, adding that they are going to make them talk when the time comes.

The IPOB spokesman said that they never said that the shambolic selection process they called election will not hold in their territory, adding that if they allow anything to happen to their leader, they prepare for unavoidable consequences.

He said: ” IPOB is still civil and peaceful, but the consequences of not releasing Mazi Nnamdi KANU alive and well will be left to be imagined.”

They called on trustworthy and conscientious leaders, Elders, Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, businessmen, and women to rise and seek justice or face the consequences of leaving Mazi Nnamdi KANU to die in the evil hands of the DSS through hunger, drugs abuse, and poisoning.

The body urged the American Government, UK Government, UN Office in Abuja, Australia Embassy in Abuja, Israeli Government and her Embassy in Abuja, German Government and her Embassy in Abuja, Canadian Government and her Embassy, Russia Government and her Embassy in Abuja. AU office in Abuja, EU Office in Abuja, ECOWAS in Abuja, French Government and her Embassy in Abuja, Italian Government and her Embassy in Abuja, Blair Global Institute, Amnesty International Nigeria, Human Rights Watch Organisation in Nigeria, and other reputable Organisations across the globe to bear us witness and never blame IPOB for any eventuality.