Osun Tribunal: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Oyetola

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the immediate past governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Candidate in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, on his victory at the State Election Petitions Tribunal.

It would be recalled that the Osun Election Petitions Tribunal, hearing Oyetola’s petition against the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate and sitting governor, Ademola Adeleke, in Oshogbo, Osun State capital on Friday, sacked the governor and declared Oyetola as the winner of the July 16 governorship election.

In a majority ruling by its Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume, the tribunal said Oyetola scored the lawful majority votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 290,266 and therefore declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke and give same to Oyetola.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Chairman of the APC Governorship Campaign Council for the last Osun State Governorship Election, while rejoicing with Oyetola on his victory, commended the judiciary “for doing the right thing.”

In his reaction, the governor was excited by the ruling and charged Oyetola to dust the economic blueprint that he had started with the people of Osun State, go back to work, and complete the outstanding work he began.

“We must commend and believe in our country’s judicial success and process. The tribunal has taken its time, and you can see the outcome. It was a majority decision, and I want to thank and commend them for doing the right thing. I imagine they must have been under tremendous pressure, but I am sure they took the right outcome at the end of the day.

“My congratulations goes to the APC family in Osun. This is a victory that has been delayed for such a long time. The judiciary has shown that it was delayed but not denied, so I congratulate my brother, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

“I want him to go and dust all of the economic blueprints that he has started with the people of Osun, dust all of his files, and ensure that by the grace of God, he returns to the Ileri Oluwa journey for dividends of all of his effort in the last four years. He will return to work and complete the good work he started with his people.

“I want to call on everybody in Osun that APC remains the party to beat, continues to remain a party of relevance in Osun State and Nigeria as a whole,” Sanwo-Olu said.