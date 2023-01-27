Osun Tribunal: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Oyetola

Politics
By Bola Badmus- Lagos
Lagos workers PVCs collection,2018 campaign promises, Sanwo-Olu seeks collaboration, Lagos to boost , re-election based on records, Sanwo-Olu charges, Sanwo-Olu tasks entrepreneurs, Invest in human, Sanwo-Olu tasks private bodies, We need $8bn to build a climate-resilient Lagos , Sanwo-Olu charges law , DWTC Extortion: Lagos summons striking bus drivers, NURTW, RTEAN to showdown meeting, Sanwo-Olu virtually inaugurates, engineers Sanwo-Olu approves 100% bursary increment for Lagos indigenes in tertiary schools nationwide, Sanwo-Olu Lekki airport project,mental health rehabilitation home, concern over ambient air pollution, Lagos govt assures timely completion of Lekki-Epe expressway, 2022 Ehingbeti Summit, 2022 Ehingbeti summit, FTAN to honour Gov Sanwo-Olu, Sanwo-Olu talks , Parking levy designed to eliminate indiscriminate collections, Okada ban from Sept 1, Lagos prioritise education, Save our community from land grabbers Sanwo-Olu flags off construction, Let’s remain united for peace, stability in Lagos Be disciplined, firm, prudent, Sanwo-Olu tasks commissioners for economic planning, budget, Sanwo-Olu assures of govt commitment to greater Lagos project, Lagos places ban on okada, Insecurity: We have pushed stop and search, Independence anniversary
Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the immediate past governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Candidate in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, on his victory at the State Election Petitions Tribunal.

It would be recalled that the Osun Election Petitions Tribunal, hearing Oyetola’s petition against the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate and sitting governor, Ademola Adeleke, in Oshogbo, Osun State capital on Friday, sacked the governor and declared Oyetola as the winner of the July 16 governorship election.

In a majority ruling by its Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume, the tribunal said Oyetola scored the lawful majority votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 290,266 and therefore declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke and give same to Oyetola.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Chairman of the APC Governorship Campaign Council for the last Osun State Governorship Election, while rejoicing with Oyetola on his victory, commended the judiciary “for doing the right thing.”

In his reaction, the governor was excited by the ruling and charged Oyetola to dust the economic blueprint that he had started with the people of Osun State, go back to work, and complete the outstanding work he began.

“We must commend and believe in our country’s judicial success and process. The tribunal has taken its time, and you can see the outcome. It was a majority decision, and I want to thank and commend them for doing the right thing. I imagine they must have been under tremendous pressure, but I am sure they took the right outcome at the end of the day.

“My congratulations goes to the APC family in Osun. This is a victory that has been delayed for such a long time. The judiciary has shown that it was delayed but not denied, so I congratulate my brother, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

“I want him to go and dust all of the economic blueprints that he has started with the people of Osun, dust all of his files, and ensure that by the grace of God, he returns to the Ileri Oluwa journey for dividends of all of his effort in the last four years. He will return to work and complete the good work he started with his people.

“I want to call on everybody in Osun that APC remains the party to beat, continues to remain a party of relevance in Osun State and Nigeria as a whole,” Sanwo-Olu said.

You might also like
Politics

Court disqualifies LP senatorial candidate in Anambra

Politics

Tinubu congratulates Oyetola, says victory is triumph of perseverance

Politics

2023 election, a defining moment for Nigeria, Gbajabiamila tells EU Mission

Politics

I don’t have excuse not to perform as Ekiti governor ― Oyebanji

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More