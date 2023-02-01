Abiodun has taken Ogun backward, says Amosun

Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Wednesday, declared that his successor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has taken the state backward in terms of governance.

Amosun stated this while addressing crowd of supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), during the formal inauguration of the party’s governorship campaign ahead of the March 11 elections.

He submitted that Abiodun has derailed from the path of development put in place by his administration for the good people of the State.

The former governor who is currently serving Ogun Central Senatorial District, at the National Assembly, insisted his stance to work against the re-election of Abiodun, who won first term in office without his support.

He maintained that Biyi Otegbeye of the ADC remains his ‘anointed’ candidate, and would definitely send Abiodun’s packing with the votes cast by the electorates against APC.

The former governor said, “This is my anointed candidate (raising Otegbeye’s hand up). I’m APC, but for the governorship election, I’m going to support, I’m going to work assiduously for the candidature of Biyi Otegbeye and his deputy, Tunde Awonuga.”

Amosun said the next governor of the State must be from Ogun West Senatorial District, in the spirit of fairness, justice and equity.

Amosun said, “The good works we started during my tenure must continue and this is why I’m supporting Biyi Otegbeye. Everybody knows me, I don’t hide behind one finger and evil thrives when good men refuse to talk, you know me.

I’m APC, but this election that is coming, I support presidency coming to the South and that is why I’m supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that is why all the Amosun political family are supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“There are two reasons why I’m doing what I’m doing. The first one is based on equity, justice, fairness. Ogun state is almost fifty years now, since the creation of this Ogun state, nobody from Ogun West has been governor.

Some characters are saying Yewa don’t have good people, I know they have. Yewa has good children I know that can do it. He (Otegbeye) is a lawyer he has been tested and trusted.

“The second reason and that is very important is that, Ogun state must not derail. We have set the path of development for Ogun state, we must not allowed it to be derailed.

“I feel sorry, I feel disheartened everyday when I see what is going on in the state, we must revert back to that beautiful concept, we have prepared it, for the next 35 years so that people will come after us will continue to do their own. If you see Lagos, you will say Lagos is doin this, Lagos is doing that, that is what they call continuity, just look at what we have designed for Ogun state.

“What we are here to do today is to take Ogun state back to that great position. I’m not the only governor, so it is not about Amosun, Amosun has done his bit, but Ogun state must go back to that positive trajectory and one person that I know can do the job very well is Biyi Otegbeye.”