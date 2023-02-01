NBC threatens to sanction broadcast stations promoting hate speech

Ahead of the general election, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned broadcast stations not to allow politicians to use their platform to promote divisive remarks, hate speech or derogatory comments or face sanction.

NBC in a statement issued by its Director-General, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah said it has observed how politicians who use broadcast platforms’ ethics and ethos are in the wind.

“The National Broadcasting Commission wish to, again, remind all broadcasters covering the forthcoming general elections to take note of the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, and other relevant regulations guiding the broadcast of elections in Nigeria.

“The Commission has observed, with deep concerns, how ethics and ethos have been thrown to the winds by politicians, using broadcast media platforms.

“This is against the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, which provides that in using materials for news and current affairs programmes, the broadcaster shall avoid hate speech, inflammatory, derogatory and divisive remarks or allusions.

“The Commission notes that some stations now glamorize these situations on their platforms. The National Broadcasting Commission reiterates that such station shall pay for their professional misdemeanour”, the statement said.

He said the NBC ACT CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, also prescribes, in the Third Schedule 12(6) that “A licensee shall be responsible for the content of the station’s broadcast.

“Conclusively, the Commission enjoins all broadcasters to desist from using or allowing their platforms and facilities to be used by politicians, their supporters and/or sympathizers, for the broadcast of contents that may lead to the breakdown of law and order.

“Broadcasters are, therefore, expected to perform the role of peace agents by adhering to the principles of responsibility, accuracy and neutrality”, he added.

