CNC Engages NUT, Other Stakeholders On Workshop Over Crime Management In Schools

The event that was held at the premises of the I.M.G. Basic School, Eleta, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was well attended by security agencies, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Oyo state chapter, representatives of the Oyo State ministry of education, parents and community leaders came together to discuss on crime management in schools.

Speaking at the event, Oyo State CNC Commandant Corp Dr. Orebiyi Adewole explained that the event was organised to reach out to people to understand the implications of criminal activities in schools.

He said CNC had embarked on the move after researching the sources of criminality and age of those involved in school criminal activities.

Adding that, the corps felt they should come together with other stakeholders on what they need to do in other to find solutions to violence among secondary school students.

Adewole lamented that bad parenting, indiscipline in the community, and youths’ exposure to hard drugs are responsible for crimes among secondary school students.

While he also lamented that problems in schools, such as overpopulation, indiscipline among teachers, mode of admission of students into public schools, and political influence on school management, also contribute to criminal activities among secondary school students.

He said that to achieve success in eradicating crimes in school. The CNC seeks support from the parent Teachers Association (PTA) and other well-meaning Nigerians to help intervene in the fund of school security to keep schools safe from violence.

Also speaking at the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Oyo State chapter, Raji Oladimeji stated that to reduce violence, schools have been advised to sensitize their students and engage them in extra curriculum activities in order not to make them idle.





He also lamented the use of charms on teachers by some students in secondary schools adding that the sale of hard drugs should be condemned in our environment.

Oladimeji, however, advised parents to train their children in a Godly way to stop crimes in schools.

Representing the Oyo commissioner for education, Rahman AbdulRaheem, Local inspector of Education, Ibadan South East, Mrs. Abosede Adeyemo, urges parents to collaborate with schools and security agencies to curb indiscipline in schools.

While she also seeks the support of community leaders in fighting crimes within and outside school premises.