Dukes in Benin distance selves from constitution of Edo traditional council

A group of Dukes (Enigie) in Benin Kingdom, Edo State have again distanced themselves from a letter purportedly seeking the Edo State Government to constitute “Traditional Council for Edo South Local Government Areas of the State”.

The dukes in their unanimous decision frowned at the demand that they described as evil, sacrilegious and rebellious against the Oba of Benin, allegedly spearheaded by the dukes of Egbaen-Siluko, Evbuobanosa and their allies.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of over 15 other Enigie at a world press conference yesterday in Benin City, the Enogie of Iguogie Community, His Royal Highness Festus Osagiede Aiyeki, said that they remain loyal to the revered Benin Monarch who he described as their royal father.

He warned that attempt by any individual or group to distract the Oba in any guise would be resisted by them.

He said: This news of the unfortunate letter to the Edo State Government, stating that Enigie from various dukedoms in Benin Kingdom (South-South) is seeking for Edo South traditional council having the signatories of other Enigie in the kingdom was done out of total deceit.

“We the Enigie of various dukes in Benin Kingdom under the most revered Oba of Benin, respectfully inform the Benin Traditional Council and the public that we are not and can never be part of such evil plans.

“We hereby distance ourselves from such rebellious cum sacrilegious act of the Enogie of Egbaen-Siluko, Enogie of Evbuobanoda and his cohorts.

“To this end, the Enigie in Benin Kingdom want to reiterate that Enogie of Egbaen-Siluko is no longer the Chief Coordinator of the Enigie in Benin Kingdom (Edo South), because he has since been removed by the Oba of Benin, which took effect from 3rd January, 2023.

“We therefore demand that Enogie of Egbaen-Siluko and his cohorts should immediately retract their intent letter and publicly apologise to Benin Traditional Council, the entire Benin Kingdom and the world at large within the next seven days, else more punitive verdicts will be directed towards them”, HRH Aiyeki, warned

It would be recalled that the Oba of Benin had on January 3, 2023 removed the Duke of Egbaen-Siluko as the Coordinator in charge of Dukes in Edo South Senatorial District over an issue that is not unconnected with the demand for the establishment of a traditional council in Edo South.