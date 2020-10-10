A PORTION OF PLANTAIN POTTAGE

Do you know?
Plantain contains fibre which is important because it promotes bowel regularity, softens your stool and increases its overall size and weight.
Plantains contain a good amount of your daily recommended amount of vitamin C which acts as an antioxidant which helps boost immune system.
The high amount of potassium found in plantains is essential for maintaining the cell and body fluids that control heart rate and blood pressure.
Ingredients
Green unripe plantains
1 red onion
Chilli pepper or fresh scotch bonnet (ata rodo)
Dried or smoked fish
1 cooking spoon palm oil
Crayfish
Seasoning cubes and spices
Salt to taste
Water
A handful pumpkin or scent leaves (ugu or efirin leaves)
Ingredients’ note
-Make sure you slightly grind or blend your crayfish and pepper before cooking
-Cut your vegetables and rinse thoroughly
-If you will use the fish, make sure to also remove the dirt and set aside
-Chop your onion into cubes
-Cook your fresh fish and make sure to keep the stock
Preparation
Peel your plantains and cut into moderate cubes then rinse it thoroughly
In a clean pot, pour the fish stock and add the plantain. Then add just enough water to slightly cover the plantain
The, add the grounded pepper, crayfish, shredded dried fish, about 2 seasoning cubes (the more the plantain, the more the seasoning), spices and palm oil
Leave to cook for about 30 minutes or until soft
You can taste the food to determine the measure of salt to add
Then, add the onions and cover again for about five minutes
Reduce your burner to medium heat and mash the plantain with a turning stick (make sure there is still water in the pot while doing this)
Afterwards, sprinkle the vegetables on the porridge and allow simmering for another five minutes
Turn with a spoon and turn off the heat.
Enjoy with any drink of your choice.
