7 skills students can learn during the summer break  

The 2021/2022 academic session for primary and secondary school students in Nigeria will officially come to a close at the end of July 2022. Students will be on vacation for a month and resume in the month of September 2022 for a new academic session.

Most students will either go on vacation to relatives, attend summer coaching or stay at home during this break.

However, if you are a parent or guardian interested in knowing what creative skills your wards can learn during this break to enhance their productivity, this article is definitely a must read for you.

Below are seven skills students learn during the summer break:

1. Culinary skills

If you have a child who is always curious about all that goes into preparing a meal to give it an irresistible taste and aroma, then you might want to consider enrolling him/ her in a culinary school during this summer break.

A culinary or cooking school is an institution devoted to education in the art and science of cooking and food preparation.

Engaging your child in a culinary school doesn’t mean they have to end up being a chef in the future. However, the skills gained in the school will be of utmost importance in their personal lives health wise.





2. Artificial Intelligence (AI)

According to Market Business News, Artificial intelligence or AI refers to software technologies that make a robot or computer act and think like a human.

You might be wondering how this can be a useful skill for students to acquire.

According to builtin.com, the AI field is filled with many career opportunities such that the sector now faces a unique challenge which is the fact that there are many job opportunities in the field with few qualified candidates.

So, helping your child acquire a skill in this field will serve as a great advantage for them in the future. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicted a 31.4 per cent increase in jobs for data scientists and mathematical science professionals, which are crucial to AI, by 2030.

3. Computer/ Digital Literacy

Computer literacy is defined as the knowledge and ability to use computers and related technology efficiently. Skill levels range from elementary use to computer programming and advanced problem solving.

Since we are in a digitalised world, it is expedient that students begin to learn how to make use of the computer and other related technologies from an early stage. This summer holiday is a perfect time to engage them in this.

Check out the importance of computer or digital literacy for your children.

4. Musical Instruments

Another skill your kids can learn during this holiday is playing of musical instruments. There are different musical instruments that your wards can learn during this holiday, ranging from guitar to piano, drums, violin, saxophone, trumpet, and so on. If you know your child has an interest in musical instruments, then this summer break is definitely a time to help them achieve their desires.

Check out top ten music schools in Nigeria.

5. Learn a new language(s)

There are a lot of advantages that come with knowing how to communicate in more than one language. It wouldn’t be a bad idea if your kids are polyglots.

According to EF Academy Blog, here are four benefits of your child being fluent in a foreign language.

Higher examination scores

Better understanding of new cultures

Stronger multitasking skills

Better career opportunities

6. Graphic Design

Graphic design is a form of communication that uses colors, shapes, images, and words to create visual content that surrounds us in many forms—namely, print and digital media.

For students that love visuals and have eyes for details, it would not be a bad idea if they are enrolled in a graphics class either virtually or physically during the summer break.

Check out the benefits of graphics design for your kids

7. Fashion Designing

It amazing how we give birth to children who are fashion conscious even from their tender age. So, if you have a fashionista as a child, this holiday is definitely a good time to make them understand the industry better. And if they wish they can go into the fashion industry after completing their education.

As parent, it’s important that we ensure that our kids maximise their holiday in productive activities. The skills discussed in this article are a sure bet to enhancing the productivity of your children during this summer break.

