Tourist centres you should visit during Eid-el Kabir holiday 

Many of us have plans to visit the malls, eateries, event centres or relatives during the Eid-el Kabir celebration. But have you considered visiting a tourist centre during the Eid-el Kabir celebration? You can make plans to visiting one during this holiday.

Nigeria as a country is blessed with quite a number of tourist centres. The unique features that characterise each of these destinations make them standout. There is much on offer at these destinations that should convince you to make plans to visit one during this year’s Eid-el Kabir holiday. Whether you have been to one before or not, there are a good number of tourist centres to explore this holiday.

According tourism site, Culture Trip, below are top 20 tourist centres you could visit in Nigeria and their locations:

Idanre Hills (Idanre, Ondo state)

Kajuru Castle ( Kachia Road, Kajuru, Kaduna state)

Gurara Waterfalls ( Suleja-Minna Road, Gurara, Niger state)

Zuma Rock ( Niger State)

Olumo Rock (Abeokuta, Ogun state)

Ikogosi Warm Springs ( Ikogosi, Ekiti state)





Erin Ijesha Waterfalls ( Erin Ijesha, Osun state)

Oguta Lake ( Oguta, Imo state)

Farin Ruwa Falls ( Farin Ruwa, Wamba, Nasarawa state)

Nok Settlement, Jaba ( Jaba, Kaduna state)

Abuja Arts and Crafts Village ( Sani Abacha Way, Central Business District, Abuja)

Yankari National Park ( Bauchi state)

Ogbunike Caves ( Ogbunike, Anambra state)

Obudu Mountain Resort ( Obanliku, Cross Rivers state)

Ngwo Pine Forest ( Old Enugu-Onitsha Rd, Ngwo-Asaa)

Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove ( Osogbo, Osun state)

Sukur Cultural Landscape ( Madagali, Adamawa state)

Millennium Park (Maitama, Abuja)

Ancient Kano city wall ( Kano, Kano state)

Gashaka Gumti National Park (Gashaka Village, North of the Mambilla Plateaus, Taraba state)

Benefits of visiting a tourist center during this holiday include :

1. Helps you know your environment or country better

A visit to a tourist centre provides you with great opportunity to explore your country or environment. It wouldn’t be a bad idea if you take the Eid-el Kabir break as an opportunity to get to know and explore some tourist destinations you’ve read about. This adventure will definitely be an eye opening and fun filled experience.

2. It helps you appreciate the creative ability of God

You get a first-hand experience of the creative ability of our maker when you take a visit to any tourist centres in the country. The distinctive features of each tourist destinations ranging from water falls, mountains, forests, sacred groves, rivers, and so on proves beyond doubt that there is a Supreme Being in charge of this universe whose creative ability is outstanding.

3. Source of income for tour guides

There are certain individuals who work in the various tourist destinations as tour guides. According to Wikipedia, a tour guide (US) or a tourist guide (European) is a person who provides assistance, information on cultural, historical and contemporary heritage to people on organized sightseeing and individual clients at educational establishments, religious and historical sites such as; museums, and at various venues of tourist attraction resorts.

A visit to a tourist center will not only serve as a means of exploring various national heritages but also a means of providing a source of income for others.

4. It boosts the economy of the nation

The tourism sector of a nation is vital to the nation’s economic wellbeing as a country gains so much from it. When this sector thrives in a nation, it brings in an abundance of wealth, growth, exposure and employment opportunities which affect the economy in a positive way.

5. It is a good way of relieving stress

The stress that is often associated with our daily activities can be reduced drastically when we visit tourist destinations as a result of calmness and serenity that characterise these tourist destinations. A visit to a tourist centre has also been discovered to help in one’s mental health.

Check out how a visit to a tourist centre can help your mental health.

6. It helps you know more about the history of a place

It quite saddening that our historical heritages are been eroded as a result of civilisation. Some people do not see the need to know their roots as we are now living in a digitized world.

Most of these tourist centres have historical links to our roots as Nigerians. For instance, Olumo Rock in Abeokuta is a destination that provides tourists with knowledge about the origin of people from Ogun State and its environs. Thus, a visit to a tourist destination is a visit to your roots.

Visiting a tourist centre during this year’s Eid-el Kabir celebration is definitely an exciting experience you don’t want to miss. There are numerous benefits attached to it. Remember, a person without the knowledge of their past history, origin, and culture is like a tree without roots!

