Federal High Court to commence annual vacation on July 25

The Federal High Court will on Monday, July 25, 2022, commence its annual vacation for this year.

A statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday by the Assistant Director of Information,

Federal High Court, Dr Catherine Oby Christopher said the annual vacation will end on Friday, September 16 2022.

The statement said the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, announced the date for the commencement of the Annual Vacation in line with the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

The vacation, the statement said, was to enable Judges of the court to enjoy their well-deserved rest and to prepare for the challenges of the New Legal Year.

The Court shall resume in all Judicial Divisions on Monday, the 19th of September, 2022, adding that only the Core Judicial Divisions (Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt) will as usual remain functional for the Litigating public to approach Division nearest to them during the vacation.

The statement reads, “It is crucial to stress that during the vacation, only cases of extreme urgency like the arrest of Ship(s) and Fundamental Rights Enforcement are to be ordinarily entertained”.

The vacation judges for the Abuja judicial division of the court, the statement said are, Justices Ahmed Mohammed, Emeka Nwite

N.E. Maha, while the Lagos division has Justices D. E. Osiagor, I.N. Oweibo, A. Aluko and T.G. Ringim

Justices P. M. Ayua, A. T. Mohammed and S.I. Mark will sit as vacation judges for the Port-Harcourt division of the court during the period of the vacation.

The Chief Judge wished his fellow Lordships a wonderful vacation in advance.





