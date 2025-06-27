5 reasons Nigerians abroad often ‘Japada’

In recent years, there’s been a noticeable wave of Nigerians living abroad making the decision to return home.

After spending years in countries like the UK, US, or Canada, some individuals decide to return home, not because they failed, but for reasons best known to them. In this article, we take a look at the reasons Nigerians abroad might be returning home, now known by a popular lingo: ‘Japada’.

1. High Cost of Living Abroad

For many Nigerians abroad, living in the diaspora can come with significant financial pressure. From taxes to housing costs, living expenses, child care, and insurance, many find themselves struggling with the high cost of living, especially those with families or dependents.

The high cost of living comes with an overwhelming financial burden, which often forces these individuals to return to their home country, where they feel their income or savings can offer a more comfortable and flexible lifestyle.

2. Immigration and Residency Issues

Securing permanent residency or citizenship abroad isn’t always guaranteed. Many Nigerians abroad face issues of expired visas, green card denials, or legal uncertainties that make staying abroad difficult or unsustainable.

For some, returning home is not only practical but necessary.

3. Health Reasons and Climate Preference

Another reason Nigerians abroad return home is as a result of their health and climate preferences.

Nigerian climate, traditional diets, and access to alternative health practices appeal to some returnees, especially older adults.

Cold winters, unfamiliar foods, and other factors can become a source of frustration, pushing some to seek the warmth and familiarity of their home country.

4. Career and Business Opportunities

Contrary to the popular narrative of limited opportunities, many Nigerians abroad are discovering new prospects in the local market. The tech industry is booming, entertainment and creative arts are flourishing, and entrepreneurship continues to thrive in areas like agribusiness, real estate, and digital services. Some returnees bring with them international exposure, funding, and skills that position them to thrive better at home than they would in highly saturated or regulated foreign markets.

5. Retirement and Slower Pace of Life

After years of working abroad, some Nigerians choose to retire at home.

They often desire a slower pace of life and find comfort in familiar environments, local food, native languages, and cultural practices. The cost of retirement is also generally lower in Nigeria, making it an appealing option.

Other reasons Nigerians abroad return home include family commitments/responsibilities, racial discrimination/social alienation, patriotism, and a desire to give back.

In all, the saying that “East or West, home is the best” proves true as Nigeria, despite its own challenges, offers comfort and a sense of belonging that cannot be gotten elsewhere.