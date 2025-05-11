Japa: Why paying N15m to N40m for UK, US certificate of sponsorship is fraud — Immigration lawyer

A United Kingdom (UK)-based Nigerian-born immigration lawyer, Mr Tunde Salami, has described payment of an amount ranging from N15 million to N40 million to obtain a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) as a caregiver in the UK or USA as a fraudulent act

Salami made this known at an interactive session with the newsmen at the Education Expo organised by TCL Global in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He stated that many Nigerian migrants have been defrauded with the payment of huge amounts for CoS that are supposed to be free.

Salami, who is also the country boss of TCL, said the certificates are not meant to be sold but given to students who would have gotten some experience working as carers or caregivers while they study.

He lamented that the CoS is what many people package as travelling for people under the Japa scheme and sell to Nigerians at an exorbitant rate of between N15 million and N40 million.

He explained that the policy is that people can come in through the student or study route, and they can work as carers or caregivers pending their school programme, after which the Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) will be issued to them free to enable them to work as a carer or caregiver after their school programme.

The TCL Global boss also added that a lot of people are in depression because they were not prepared for what they met when they got there, especially those who went through care work certificates.

“From my practical experience, the last three years have brought different challenges for us, for people that stay, and for the immigration industry in the UK.

“The reason is, most people that came during these three years are not well-informed. They think that when they get to the UK, all their problems will be solved. Without realising, they get to the UK, and another problem starts.

“Some of them are very pitiful. They sold their properties, they sold their houses, their cars, thinking everything would be fine when they got there, especially people that go with these Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), care routes, and care things.

“As a company at that time, we were not involved in selling any CoS and care needs because I told them 85 percent of those care needs being sold are false. Because genuine sponsorship licenses in the UK are free, they are not for sale.

“But they want you to come in on a route like this, coming as a student; while you are a student, you are working as a carer. While working as a carer, you have developed the skills required. After you study, they will give you a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for free.

“That Certificate of Sponsorship is to work as a carer, that is what people pay N10 million, N20 million, N15 million, 10,000 pounds, or 40,000 pounds for. At the end of the day, the people that they pay money to, when they get there, there’s no job for them. So it makes people go into depression.

“There is a lot of high-level depression. People are not feeling well over there in the last three years because their expectations were really cut short, sincerely speaking. So it’s a different thing.

“And to me, the personal thing, I realised that people don’t want to hear the truth. They see people like us as a prophet of doom. When you tell them this is the right way to do it, they say no, they have somebody who can help them.

“But unfortunately, when the problems come, we still have to develop a lot of ways to support them. A lot of people are in depression because they were not prepared for what they met when they get there. Especially those people that go with those care work certificates, all those things.

“Student route is still student route. You will gain a very extreme certificate. Passing through any education process in the UK is not easy.

“So when you have a certificate in the UK, you will never remain the same in your life. So you acquire a certificate. And from there, if you decide to stay, to leave and things like that, you will still be able to get something. So that is what we have been doing. We have been truthful and honest with our people. And that’s what makes us distinct in the market.”

He urged Nigerians to follow simple instructions, saying genuine CoS is free as care homes and hospitals issue it free to students who have had experience of care with them.

He urged Nigerians to stop the idea of selling their property to secure CoS before they travel, noting that such documents they pay to acquire are fake and not genuine.

“Simple instruction: genuine CoS is free. Don’t pay for CoS. Even for most hospitals that are recruiting nurses, it is free. They don’t pay for it. So, anything you are paying for, know that it is not genuine. Be prepared for it.

“Sincerely, care work visa is meant for people that are there on a type of visa, maybe as a student. While as a student, you have been working with them, after working, you got the experience you need as a carer, as a support worker. Then this care home and supported living home will give you this thing for free. Because you have developed about 3, 6, 12-month experience with them.

The expo brought together representatives of many foreign schools and prospective admission seekers to seek one-on-one information and clarification about the possibilities of pursuing their educational ambition in the UK, Canada, and Europe.

Some of the foreign institutions at the Expo include the University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth, UK; the University of Central Lancashire, Preston, England; the University of Greenwich, London; and the University of Cranfield, Bedford, UK, among others.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE