2027: APC Kwara North guber aspirants agree on consensus candidate

In preparation for purpose-driven ambition in the 2027 governorship elections in Kwara, the four governorship aspirants from the Kwara North senatorial district have met with the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and agreed to have consensus candidate as the governorship flag-bearer in the race.

The stakeholders, who comprised of the Senator representing the Kwara North at the National Assembly Sadiq Umar, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, Makama of Lafiagi Alhaji Tajudeen Audu and Haliru Dantosho Mahmud, expressed their readiness to work together as brothers to pick only one among the four persons.

It be recalled that Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara had, in his first term in office, assured of a power shift to the zone in 2027.

Speaking with journalists during the meeting with the four governorship aspirants at the APC party secretariat, Ilorin, the state APC deputy chairman, Abdullahi Samari, therefore pleaded with other senatorial districts to concede the seat to Kwara North come 2027.

The APC deputy chairman, who is also a Kwara Northerner, said that the zone is one big family united to produce the next governor of the state.

“So far, there are only four politicians from the zone; namely Senator Umar, Hon Danladi-Salihu, Makama of Lafiagi Alhaji Tajudeen Audu and Haliru Dantosho Mahmud,” he said.

The APC deputy chair, who said that the meeting was convened “to put our house in order and let the world know that Kwara North is prepared and ready to take over from the current Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq administration come 2027”, added that the zone wants “to continue his good work and surprise Kwarans that the candidate who will be the governor of the state will perform wonders to the amazement of those who think we don’t have materials.

“We have also invited the aspirants today for them to sit down and work together so that those who claim we cannot work together will know it is not true. We are trying to put our house to the envy of others who never thought we could work in unity.

“Principally, APC has guidelines and that will be followed before a candidate will emerge. We want to assure Kwarans and Nigerians that those aspiring to govern the state from Kwara North are people with enough wisdom, experience, people with fear of God, love for the masses and have resolved to work together- so that whosever emerges as the candidate at the end of the day with support of our brothers and sisters from other senatorial districts- will cling the seat of power”.

It was also gathered that all the four aspirants took turns to express their resolve to rally round any of them that emerges as the governorship candidate come 2027.

Speaking, Senator Umar said the governorship seat is what the zone has been “hungry for in the interest of Kwara first and of course, our region.

“All we are asking is for Kwarans to trust us and give us this opportunity to also govern the state.

“There is no division between us. We are all working together. Kwara North is united not divided. We are one people and the same family”.

Speaker Danladi-Salihu who went spiritual, said the project is God’s and “by God’s grace we will reach the destination.

“We are only pleading with Kwara South and Central senatorial districts to support the Northern zone to have the ticket in 2027”.

Another aspirant, Alhaji Audu said; “We are all united in support of a single cause of producing the governor for our zone in 2027.

“I use this forum to implore Kwarans to support us in the interest of the whole state because we are all Kwarans”.

Aligning with his colleagues, Mahmud praised the leadership of the party for the opportunity afforded them to come together and “talk in common voice”.

“I want to assure that whoever gets the governorship ticket in 2027, we will support the person with all that we have to succeed. The zone is one and not divided”.