5 common suit mistakes men make — and how to avoid them

A pair of suits is one of the essential wears that every man should have in their wardrobe, especially those in the corporate world.

But too often, some men unknowingly ruin their look while in suits with little noticeable mistakes. It is essential to know that looking well put together in a suit is not just about owning one; it’s about wearing it properly.

In this article, there are five common suit mistakes men make and how to avoid them.

1. Buttoning the Last Button

A noticeable suit mistake men make is their last button. If your suit has more than one button, remember this simple rule: never button the bottom button.

The bottom button is not meant to be fastened – it’s designed to give the suit a natural flare and allows for ease of movement and comfort when sitting down. Buttoning it makes you look stiff and uncomfortable.

So, whether it’s a two-button or three-button suit, always leave the last button open.

2. Wearing the Wrong Size

This is one of the most noticeable suit mistakes any man can make. A suit that’s too tight will make you look uncomfortable, while one that’s too big will swallow your shape and make you look messy and unkept.

The right suit should fit well on the shoulders, hug your waist slightly, and fall just right on your trousers. Tailoring your suit to your exact size makes all the difference.

3. Matching Your Tie and Pocket Square

Wearing a matching tie and pocket square is another grave suit mistake men make. While there’s technically nothing wrong with matching your tie and pocket square, doing so makes you come off as being lazy, and it shows that you have little to no style or creativity.

Instead, choose a pocket square that complements your tie.

4. Sitting with Your Buttons Fastened

As a true gentleman that you are, know this rule: whenever you sit, unbutton your suit jacket.

Keeping your buttons fastened while seated can stretch the fabric, create creases, and make you look stiff.

Unbuttoning shows you understand the suit’s flow and also gives off a more relaxed yet classy vibe.

5. Ironing Your Suit

I know this might come as a surprise, but ironing your suit is a common suit mistake you can ever make as a man.

You should never iron your suit directly with a regular iron as the heat can burn or weaken the fabric, especially if it’s made of wool or other delicate materials.

Instead, use a steamer to remove wrinkles gently. It’s safer for the fabric and keeps the suit looking fresh and clean without damage.

Remember: wearing a suit is more than just throwing on a jacket and trousers – it’s about the details. Avoiding these common suit mistakes can turn your basic look into a bold, confident statement.