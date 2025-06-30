Victory over terrorists certain — COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Olufemi Oluyede, has issued a stern warning to terrorists and all enemies of Nigeria, asserting that their failure is certain, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

Oluyede reaffirmed the determination of the Nigerian Army to root out terrorism and ensure national security through effective counter-terrorism strategies.

He gave the warning during the Interdenominational Church Service to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2025, on Sunday in Abuja.

He reiterated the Niger army’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty, protecting its territorial integrity, and upholding the rights of all citizens.

“We shall never depart from our honour which is tied to our faith and we will continue to live true to the Nigerian Army motto, “Victory is from God Alone”.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Why Tinubu is on state visit to Saint Lucia – Presidency

“To all those who seek to disrupt the sanctity of our freedom, our heritage of liberty and our enduring democracy, be assured that your failure is certain and your boast lacks value.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to foster a joint and multi-agency environment to effectively deliver our mandate of securing our beloved nation,” he said.

The COAS said the tradition of NADCEL provided an opportunity to commemorate the army’s establishment and also reflect on the sacrifices, resilience and selfless commitment of its officers and soldiers in the service to the nation.

“The time-honoured tradition of commencing the Nigerian Army Day Celebration schedule of events with the Juma’at Prayers and Interdenominational Church Services symbolises our humble acknowledgement of the divine role of the Almighty in all our affairs.

“This stems from the prevalence of faith and hope being the tenets of moral guidance and emotional stability that reinforces ethical behaviour and motivates us all to act honourably during operations” he added.