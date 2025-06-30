Lagos socialite sues Police for N50m over alleged harassment

Lagos socialite Gail Fajembola has petitioned the Federal High Court in Lagos for an order to restrain the Inspector-General of Police, Olutoyl Estate Development & Services, and four other parties from arresting, detaining, or harassing her in connection with a property dispute.

In a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by her attorney, Akin Apara of BA LAW LLP, Fajembola requests a perpetual injunction against the respondents.

She seeks a declaration from the court that the police cannot misuse their powers under the guise of investigating a civil transaction to intimidate her into evicting a lawful tenant or surrendering possession of a disputed property—Flat K9-2, Ocean Parade Towers on Banana Island, Ikoyi—to the real estate firm Olutoyl Estate Development & Services.

The respondents in the case include Inspector-General Kayode Egbetokun, the Assistant Inspector General of Zone 2, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State Ogbonna Nweke, Olutoyl Estate, and Tunde Ayeni.

Fajembola is seeking declarations indicating that any threats made by the police to arrest or detain her over this private civil dispute are unconstitutional, oppressive, and violate her rights to dignity, liberty, and freedom of movement.

She further asserts that it is not the role of the police to enforce property repossession on behalf of private individuals.

The reliefs sought include: a perpetual injunction restraining the first to fourth respondents from further interfering with her fundamental rights, and 50 million Naira in damages for “unlawful and unconstitutional interference” with her constitutionally guaranteed freedoms.

In a supporting affidavit submitted by Olawale Arowosaye, a litigation clerk at the firm, the court was informed that the dispute originated from a previously cordial relationship between Fajembola and Ayeni. According to the affidavit, Ayeni permitted Fajembola to occupy the property in 2016.

She invested $45,792 in furnishing the apartment and was there until her relocation to United Kingdom in 2019.

In her absence, the apartment was initially used as a short-let (Airbnb) and subsequently leased in 2022 to Expand Global Industries.

Fajembola claimed the lease was made with Ayeni’s verbal consent and full awareness. However, after the relationship deteriorated, she alleged Ayeni and the estate began pressuring her to evict the tenant in January and return the apartment.

Rather than pursue lawful eviction proceedings, the fifth and sixth respondents allegedly resorted to police intervention, summoning Fajembola, her agent, and representatives of the tenant to their office, where they were allegedly subjected to intimidation and pressure to vacate the property.

Fajembola denied media reports suggesting that she was arrested or detained.

She maintained that at no time did she claim ownership of the apartment or purport to sell it to anyone. She expressed surprise at recent media publications that imply otherwise.

She clarified that the property was formally handed over to Ayeni and Olutoyl Estate in April 2025, with her furnishings and household appliances still in place, and insists she has moved on.

She alleges that Ayeni and Olutoyl Estate have resumed efforts to harass and intimidate her, including through police action and media pressure.

The ongoing threats, she said, have made her avoid travelling to Lagos and caused her psychological distress.

Fajembola has taken her grievances before a court of competent jurisdiction, seeking judicial protection against what she describes as unlawful and arbitrary abuse of police powers in a private civil matter.

The respondents are expected to file their defences to the court action.

