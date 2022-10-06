For contravening the rules and regulations of service in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the authorities of the service in Bauchi state have punished 4 outgoing members of the corps for 2021 Batch C stream 1 with the repeat of their service year in the state.

Also, 27 others are to have their service years extended by not less than 3 weeks for various infractions to the rules and regulations of the service.

The disclosure was made by the NYSC coordinator in the state, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar while speaking in Bauchi, on Thursday, during the collection of discharge certificates by the corps members.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ukraine joins Spain, Portugal’s 2030 World Cup bid

4 corps members to repeat service year, 27 others get 3 weeks extension in Bauchi

4 corps members to repeat service year, 27 others get 3 weeks extension in Bauchi

Namadi Abubakar said that the affected corps members were sanctioned for various offences ranging from abscondment, absenteeism and others during their service year, a development he condemned in strong terms.

He reiterated that the scheme has zero tolerance for truancy and would not hesitate to punish any erring corps member saying that 27 others would have their service year extended for at least three weeks for misconducts during their service year.

According to him, “out of the 1,151 corps members who passed out, five of them would be rewarded with the state award honour for their outstanding contribution towards uplifting the living standard of their host communities through tangible Community Development Service (CDS) projects.

He further said that in line with the scheme’s mission of contributing to the development of the country, the scheme posted a high number of the corps medical personnel to the rural areas of Bauchi State for services in that sector.





Some of the corps members expressed happiness that the service year has come to end with many positivity which they are taking back home commending the service for the opportunity to explore the vastness of the country.

While some expressed eagerness to go back to be reunited with their families, a few others expressed interest in staying back in Bauchi state because of what they described as the peaceful atmosphere and security in the state.