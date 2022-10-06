BREAKING: Rivers Assembly derecognises Omehia as former governor

The Rivers state House of Assembly has passed a motion to derecognise Celestine Omehia as a former governor of the state.

The House rescinded its earlier resolution that Omehia be recognised.

Omehia seizes to be addressed as ‘His Excellency’.

Omehia is to refund all monetary entitlements he has so far received from the Rivers State Government as of September 2022, including the sum of 600 million in benefits, and 96.5 in pension within seven days.

