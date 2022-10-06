Olabisi Onabanjo University names Agboola as new VC

The governing council of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye has named Professor Agboola Ayodeji Johnson, as the 11th vice-chancellor of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye.

In a statement signed by the institution’s registrar and secretary to the council, Femi Ogunwomoju, obtained by Tribune Online, on Thursday, said that Agboola’s appointment was ratified at the 206th (Special) meeting of the council held last Wednesday.

Agboola, a Professor of cancer and pathology was until his appointment the deputy vice-chancellor (Academic) of the university and had served the institution meritoriously in different capacities.

The new VC is an alumnus of the institution, who was admitted into Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University) and obtained M.B. Ch. B degree in 2001.

He had his mandatory housemanship at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu between 2001 and 2002 and got fully registered with the Medical and Dental Council of

Nigeria (MDCN).

Agboola joined the services of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye as lecturer II, in May 2002. He was at the University of Nottingham, United Kingdom where he bagged his Master and Doctorate degrees in 2007 and 2012 respectively. He rose through the ranks and became a Professor of Cancer Pathology in 2016.

The appointment takes effect from Thursday, 13′ October, 2022 and it is for a period of five years.

