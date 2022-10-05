NGX lists Geregu Power’s 2.5bn shares on its main board

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Geregu Power's 2.5bn shares , Equities investors earn N103.4bn as local bourse rebounds by 0.4%, BUA Cement losses further dips , Equities investors lose N19bn, Equities market dips by 0.10% as investors lose N28bn, Local stock market decline, Bullish sentiment dominates market, stock market closed week, Bears persists to second consecutive week, Local stock market closes in red despite robust trade, stock market hits 7th-day, Local stock market opens week weaker by 1.2% as investors lose N312bn, Equities investors lose N6bn, Equities investors lose N90bn as market dips by 0.3%, Banking stocks lift local bourse marginally, as investors earn N12bn, Equities investors gain N5.6trn, stock market closes flat, stock market second loss, Bulls persist at NGX, Profit-taking takes up activities , Bears persist at NGX , Equities investors earn N158bn, Investors lose N22bn , capital investment in Q1 2022, Nigerian equities market opens, Nigerian equities market opens June bearish as ASI dips further by 1.24%, Equities investors earn N596bn, stock market halts bearish, Local stock market, stock market opens week, Investors gain N262.8bn as local stock market hits 14yrs high. Equities investors gain N1.45trn, Equities investors earn N143bn as bullish sentiment persists at NGX, Equities investors earn N5.21bn as ASI adds 2bps, Oil stocks push market, The Nigerian equities market posted the biggest single day gain in three months as the benchmark index inched up 1.25 per cent to close at 48,138.71 basis points, Equities investors earn N19.1bn , Investors earn N87.48bn, Negative sentiment persists at NGX as ASI further shed 0.48%, Equities investors lose N83bn, Nigerian equities investors, Investors lose N25bn , Access Bank stocks, Custodian records revenue growth, Local stock market , Equities investors earn N72bn as market reverses 5th-day loss, Bears maintain on stock market, Nigerian stock market, Equities investors lose N66bn as market dips by 0.26%, Equities investors lose N22bn, NGX: Equities investors earn N51bn to open week bullish, Equities investors gain N23bn as activities go uptick, Equities investors earn N54bn, Equities investors earn N54bn , Equities market bows to profit-taking, Local stock market maintains, Equities investors gain N2.3trn in January as bulls persist at NGX, Equities investors gain N137bn, Local stock market halts, Bullish trend wanes, Equities investors gain N810bn in 5 days as market hits 13-year high, Equities investors, Equities investors earn N323bn, Local stock market , Bulls persist at stock market, Equities investors gain N1.24trn, Equities market closed week, Local stock market maintains, Selloffs of banking stocks, Investors earn N253bn , Stock market rebounds , Local stock market sheds, Investors lose N391bn, Local stock market, Bears persists at NGX , Sell-off on MTNN stocks, Local stock market opens , Investors gained N54bn in 5 days amidst renewed buy sentiments, NGX benchmark index dips , Equities investors lost N28bn in 5 days amidst positive outlook, Equities investors lose , Airtel stocks push market , Stock market begins week on red zone as investors lose N12bn, Equities Investors gain N252bn as bulls persists at NGX, Bearish moments persist, tepid activities, Investors earn N27bn as bulls persists at NGX, Investors' interest in high cap , Local stock market bows , NGX: Market sustains positive sentiments, posts 0.4 per cent gain, Profit-taking dips market , Equities investors gained N340bn, Airtel Africa pushes market's worth, NGX: Investors earned N350bn in August, analysts predict positive H2, NGX ASI crosses 40,000 points as bulls persists, Local stock , market posts ASI shed 0.05%, dips market further by 0.1%, NGX: Banking stocks’ loss reverse gains as ASI sheds 0.1%, Equities market records marginal loss amidst robust activities, Profit taking takes toll, Equities investors lose N24.4bn

Nigerian Exchange Limited has admitted the listing by the introduction of Geregu Power Plc on the Main Board of The Exchange, on Wednesday.

A total of 2.5 billion ordinary shares of Geregu were listed at N100 per share, under the Utilities sector and Electric Power Generation sub-sector of NGX, with the trading symbol, GEREGU.

Geregu Power, a leading power generation company (GenCo) in Nigeria, is the first GenCo to be listed on the NGX Main Board, a listing segment for well-established companies with demonstrable records of accomplishments.

The listing of Geregu’s shares has added N250,000,000,000 to the market capitalisation of NGX, further boosting liquidity in the Nigerian capital market and providing opportunities for wealth creation.

Commenting on the development, Chairman, NGX, Mr Abubakar Mahmood said, “We are particularly pleased that Geregu Power has joined the prestigious group of companies listed on our Main Board, which will differentiate it as a professionally run power company with high standards, having met NGX’s listing criteria.

A Main Board listing is a sign of commitment to strong corporate governance, excellence, professionalism, efficiency in service delivery, and providing increased returns to shareholders. It is our expectation that the Geregu Power listing will encourage other power generation and distribution companies to list their shares on the Exchange, thereby opening the sector up to cheaper, long-term capital that will boost infrastructural development and value creation.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr Temi Popoola, said, “Today’s listing is a promising development in the country’s power sector and we are delighted to welcome Geregu Power Plc to the Exchange. Having Geregu listed in our market is proof of NGX’s commitment to building a robust and inclusive market and creating avenues for sustainable investment.

“This listing will enhance liquidity for Geregu, increase its visibility among global investors, elevate its value and boost transparency, as our marketplace is a sterling platform for raising capital and enabling sustainable growth for national development. As a listing platform of choice, we are committed to working with companies at various stages of growth to explore the different opportunities in the capital market to meet their business objectives,” Popoola said.

Speaking on the listing, the Chairman, Board of Directors, Mr Femi Otedola, stated that, “the listing of the company was the actualisation of a vision to bring world-class standards in governance, sustainability, and business processes to the Company and the Nigerian electricity sector.”

He added that “listing on the Main Board of the Exchange will ensure that the long-term growth of the company is assured and its benefits will be passed on to our esteemed shareholders.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


NGX lists Geregu Power’s 2.5bn shares on its main board

NGX lists Geregu Power’s 2.5bn shares on its main board

You might also like
Business News

Equities investors earn N103.4bn as local bourse rebounds by 0.4%

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More