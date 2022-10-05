Lagos State appeals judgement on LASTMA fines, towing of vehicles

The Lagos State Government on September 30, 2022, filed a Notice of Appeal containing four grounds of appeal against the judgment of Honourable Justice Olalekan Oresanya delivered on September 22, 2022, wherein the court held that LASTMA could not impose fines and tow vehicles without an order of court of competent jurisdiction.

The Lagos State Government reviewed the judgment and dissatisfied with same, has exercised its constitutional right of appeal by filing a Notice of Appeal on September 30, 2022.

According to a statement signed by Hameed Oyenuga, Director of Civil Litigation, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, an application for a Stay of Execution of the judgment has also been filed.

“Consequently, members of the public are therefore advised to be law abiding and ensure compliance with all relevant Laws of the State,” the statement added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ASUU: FG Directs New Unions To Commence Teaching Immediately

APPARENTLY to whittle down the influence of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and ensure that it no longer retains the power to cripple academic activities in Nigerian universities, the Federal Government…….

INEC Releases Final List Of Governorship Candidates

THE final list of candidates for various elective positions in 2023 general election was as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday…

Peace Talks With Wike Work In Progress — BoT

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP Board of Trustees BoT meeting with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his aggrieved group meeting on Tuesday was inconclusive…

Buhari Confers Integrity Award On Police Officer Who Rejected $200,000 Bribe

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the divisional police headquarters at Bompai, Kano, Daniel Amah, was, on Tuesday, conferred with Public Service Integrity Award by President Muhammadu Buhari.…..