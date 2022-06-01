37-year-old emerges ZLP governorship candidate in Delta

A 37-year old businessman, Mr Emmanuel Okoh was on Wednesday elected as the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Delta State.

Through a voice vote, Mr Okoh was returned unopposed by the 75 delegates from the 25 local government areas of the State.

The election which was held at the party’s Secretariat in Asaba was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Chairman of the three-man electoral committee, Emeka Nkwoala said the aspirant went through the screening, adding that in accordance with the constitution of the party and the Electoral Act, the delegates voted for him to fly the flag of the party to rescue Delta State.

Speaking to reporters, the candidate who hails from Ika North-East, the same local government as the incumbent governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, boasted that he has what it takes to take Delta to a higher level of development.

He urged Deltans to disregard the hue and cry for zoning to be upheld, insisting that leaders should be voted into office based on their competence and capacity to deliver democratic dividends.





