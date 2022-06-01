Panic as many okada riders, commuters shun highways at Abule-Egba, Iyana Ipaja axis

Contrary to the usual heavy presence of okada riders and ever ready passengers in Iyana-Ipaja, Abule-Egba and Ijaiye-Ojokoro bus stops axis along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, only a few of them with lesser passengers plied the route on Wednesday.

The fear of possible arrest by the security agents, who were all out to effect enforcement of the fresh ban placed by the state government on commercial motorcyclists from plying the prohibited routes in five local government areas and all the major highways within the metropolis caused this development.

Tribune Online monitored the highway corridor from Sango Toll Gate through to Ijaiye, Abule Egba and Iyana-Ipaja bus stops’ axes.

It was observed that few okada riders who dared government and at work at those bus stops going to as far as Ikeja Along had to stay for some minutes shouting for passengers before they were able to get patronage.

And unlike the usual practice where they would have to stay at a spot and in a relaxed mood, they were seen roving around calling for passengers for some minutes.

One of them at Iyana Ipaja who simply identified himself as Ndubushi said they would just have to be extra careful and vigilant so as not to be trapped by the police task force team on patrol.





Also, a passenger, who refused to mention his name at the Ijaiye bus stop said he had to go with Okada to beat the usual vehicular traffic at Abule Egba and Iyana Ipaja axis and get to his destination, which is Ikeja Along on time.

He said it would be difficult for him not to patronise okada riders on the route, particularly because of their fastness.

It was equally observed that traffic on the corridor was not as heavy as the usual day on Wednesday and it appeared that some people stayed at home apparently to avoid being attacked should okada rider protest as speculated a few days back.

Meanwhile, except at the Super bus stop where used clothes and shoes are being sold and where some policemen stationed themselves at the BRT station, no single police officer was in sight again on the stretch of the highway corridor up to Iyana Ipaja during the monitoring.

Tribune Online gathered the police officers in those axes had apparently been drafted to the five local government areas where there was speculation of the possible rampage of okada riders to protest the ban.

