Family of five die in lone accident in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command on Wednesday said five people, including a couple and their three children, lost their lives in a lone accident that occurred along Ijoka road in Akure, the state capital.

According to a report, the deceased was returning home with his family after the day’s work when the incident happened, leaving the whole family dead after the incident.

An eyewitness said the vehicle which conveyed the family rammed into a heavy-duty tractor parked by the side of the road which is under construction.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, however, said the Command had commenced an investigation into the matter.

She said, “We can confirm the accident that claimed five lives and an investigation had commenced into it.”

An eyewitness said the accident occurred at about 9 pm and the driver must have been speeding which aggravated the impact of the accident, saying the driver was under the influence of alcohol.





He said, “Even when we came to check on him, we found out that his corpse was smelling of alcohol.

“He must have been on high speed as a result of the alcoholic intake because when we came to check on him, his corpse was smelling of alcohol.”

