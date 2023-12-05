No fewer than 37 of the 552 students of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo will be graduating with first-class honours during the 13th convocation ceremony of the school, which coincided with the 16th anniversary of the institution.

This was made known by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Omolola Irinoye, during a press briefing to herald the convocation and anniversary ceremonies slated for this weekend.

Irinoye expressed the institution’s commitment towards academic excellence and its continuous pursuit of educational advancement and emphasised the institution’s dedication to making education accessible to a wide range of individuals by providing scholarships.

She said, “Education will be accessible to everyone as scholarships will be made available to a large amount of people.”

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that with the institution’s scholarship initiatives, “students are offered 100 percent tuition-free scholarship for 15 programs.”

She encouraged parents to explore the opportunities, urging them to consider the tuition fee programs that align with the university’s commitment to excellence and meeting the JAMB cut-off requirements

Underlining the commitment to a conducive learning environment, the Vice Chancellor noted the presence of a state-of-the-art Computer-Based Test center with 250 stations and a Central Laboratory building featuring 17 laboratories catering to basic, life, and health sciences.

Irinoye while highlighting the university’s growth, said the school has over 800 staff members, with approximately 70 staff recently added to the academic and administrative teams, saying “This expansion reflects the institution’s dedication to fostering an enriching academic community”.

According to her, “in the school of Postgraduate studies, we are awarding Masters in various fields to 34 graduating students; MSc Accounting 14, MSc Business Administration nine, MBA Master of Business Administration, two and MSc Nursing Science nine.

“37 bagged first class, while 259 will be awarded second class upper, 195 got second class lower and 27 graduated with third class honours.

“On 7th December 2023, we shall equally be presenting 13 Engineers for induction. The same day, we shall present 137 graduate Nurses to the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria for induction as Registered Nurses and Registered Midwives in the fourth induction ceremony.

“Our commitment to improving human resources for health in the light of the new challenge of high migration of health professionals outside Nigeria is unwavering.”

She disclosed that honorary awards will be conferred on distinguished Nigerians, which include, Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Dr. Faruq Umar Abubakar, former Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Ondo state, Mrs. Olajumoke Anifowoshe, and Executive Director at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria, Engineer Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE