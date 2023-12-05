The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has raised the alarm that some officials of the state government were planning protest against President Bola Tinubu; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

This is coming on the heels of the stand of the forum of APC local government chairmen in the state distancing themselves from the appointment of local government caretaker committees by the state governor, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia.

According to the statement issued by the ruling APC in the state, titled: “Benue APC ‘Uncovers Plot To Protest Against President Tinubu, Senate President, SGF,” some identified officials of the state government are allegedly behind the planned protest.

The APC publicity secretary in the state, Daniel Ihomun said that state government officials were behind the planned protest.

The statement read in part, “All Progressives Congress in Benue State has discovered a plot by some unscrupulous officials of the Benue State Government to sponsor a large scale protest against the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu in an effort to discourage him from giving effect to the Senate’s resolution stopping release of funds to local government caretaker committees in Nigeria.

“The protest is also alleged to be targeting the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who presided over the plenary that passed the resolution and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, who has become a victim of malicious accusations in the State by mischief makers.”

The party further said that the plot had been deeply hatched, explaining that their first experimental step was the call on the party chairman in the State, Austin Agada to resign without advancing any genuine reason.

The party’s secretary state described the plan as an act of sabotage that portends danger to the unity of the state and the party.

The statement further read: “If people who claim APC membership are working under an APC state government would undermine their President, the Senate President and the SGF in an open protest in their quest to stifle the hands of government on a matter of law.

“Much as the organisers are free to express themselves, taking steps that would embarrass Mr President and his administration is unacceptable and must be halted.”

The party, however, called on the Inspector General of Police and the Benue State Commissioner of Police to monitor closely the planned protest which, the APC said may be dressed in a semblance of solidarity march but with a sinister end motive.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the State Commissioner for Information Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo said he was not aware of such protest.

Meanwhile, some elders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress leadership in Benue State on Monday passed vote of confidence in the state governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia.

The vote confidence is coming on the heels of the crisis rocking the party in the state.

Rising from the meeting held in government house, Makurdi were; the former Senate President, Ameh Ebute, former national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party and Minister of Work, Senator Barnabas Gemade, former Principal Staff Officer to late General Oladipo Diya, Major General Lawrence Onoja and others in attendance.

Spokesman of the forum, Senator Ebute and read the communique condemned the series of attacks on the governor, describing it as deliberate move to distract him.

He said, “We the concerned stakeholders of APC in Benue state are worried by the recent attacks on the Governor and Government of Benue state, particularly, the content of the communiqué we saw on social media under the hands of the APC LG chairmen.

“A,s well as the resolution of the state working committee, in respect to leadership, meeting and party activities. We see this as a deliberate attempt to distract the Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia led administration from fulfilling his campaign promises to the people.

“This unfortunate incident by the APC LG Chairmen has opened a vista for the opposition to take full advantage, culminating in a recent motion sponsored by an opposition (PDP) senator from Benue against the government of Benue state.

The elders condemned the actions of the Local Government party chairmen and the party executive committee, stating that they failed to explore all necessary avenues for proper engagements before resorting to media outings.

“This has further escalated what would have easily been managed internally by the party,” Ebute said.

The elders said that several meetings and other fora had been held and added, ‘elders of the party as well as the executives of the party had cause to pass a vote of confidence on the Governor of Benue state and applauded his inclusive leadership style.’

The elders however called on all concerned party members to desist from further public outings and stop any impending action that will further cause disunity in the party.

“The party chairmen and state executive committee are by this communiqué requested to desist from further actions and retreat to allow elders and major stakeholders to wade into the matter and seek appropriate answers to all issues,” the elders said in the communique.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE