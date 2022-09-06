31% of Nigerians still can’t read, write ― FG

In spite of huge investment in the education sector in Nigeria, the Federal Government, on Monday, revealed that about 31 per cent of the nation’s population cannot read and write.

Minister of State for Education, Rt Honourable Goodluck Opiah, made this known during ministerial briefing on the 2022 International Literacy Day with the theme: ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces; Exploring Opportunities and Possibilities’.

He said it was heartwarming to note that the current statistics of 2022, based on estimations, captured the non-literate population at about 31 per cent of the estimated total population, saying was a significant reduction from the hitherto statistics of 38 per cent in 2015.

This is even as the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has revealed that more than 771 million youth and adults around the world still do not possess basic literacy skills-60 per cent of whom are girls and women.

The Minister, however, noted that International Literacy Day is observed all over the world to reaffirm commitment to promoting education and literacy, adding that it was an opportunity to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning spaces to build resilience and ensure quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all.

He noted theme is also apt as it adequately helps to increase awareness about the diverse literacy learning spaces which centred on the needs of youths and adults.

Opiah said: “To improve literacy levels in the country, we have a lot of successes recorded. Some of which include: guaranteed additional access to adult and non-formal education programmes in 377 centres across the 36 states and FCT, empowered graduands of Basic Literacy and Vocational Programmes with skills and income generating equipment in three major trades: Fashion and Design, Home Economics, (including Beauty and Cosmetology) and provided teaching and learning materials to all the 36 State Agencies for Adult and Non-Formal Education among others.

“I want to reiterate Government’s commitment to continually adapt existing and emerging transformation innovations in the literacy learning spaces.





“Indeed, our agenda for the year is premised on concerted efforts geared towards the creation of learner-centric learning spaces, even as we strive to connect the learning pathways between informal, non-formal and formal education systems and account for the literacy learning outcomes that take place in unconventional spaces,” he said.

Director-General of UNESCO, Ms Audrey Azoulay, whose speech was read at the occasion, some improvements have been made over time, disclosing that In 1979, only 68 per cent of the world’s population knew how to read and write.

“In 2020, this figure had risen to 86.7 per cent. Despite this progress, 771 million youth and adults around the world still do not possess basic literacy skills-60 per cent of whom are girls and women.

“COVID-19 is exacerbating this issue. School closures and disruptions caused by the pandemic have likely driven learning losses and drop-outs.

“This is especially true for vulnerable populations. In response to this urgent situation, UNESCO and its Member States are redoubling their efforts to ensure that progress made in recent decades is not reversed, but reinforced,” she said.

