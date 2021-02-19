A total of 2,870 Batch ‘A’ 2020 corps members in Anambra State, on Thursday, commenced collection of their discharge certificates during the passing out ceremony across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

The ceremony which was low-keyed was organised under strict observance of the social distancing and other COVID-19 directives in compliance with the World Health Organisation standard.

The State Coordinator and team of NYSC Anambra State, Mr Kehinde Aremu-Cole, while addressing newsmen at Oyi LGA Secretariat Nteje, appealed to Corps members to demonstrate the patriotic ideals and the entrepreneurship spirit imbibed during the one-year national service programme in all their future endeavours.

He also urged the Corps members to utilize the various skills they acquired during the NYSC programme, he noted that the era of waiting for a white-collar job and warned that they should desist from engaging in illegal dealings.

“You must all embrace patriotism and always propagate the spirit of national integration and community service.

Tribune Online gathered that during the low key ceremony held simultaneously in all the 21 local government areas of the state, Certificate of National Service were issued to the 2870 deserving Corps members who passed out of service.

And six of the Corps members were also penalized for various disciplinary offences and had their service extended.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2,870 NYSC members pass out in Anambra

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…2,870 NYSC members pass out in Anambra