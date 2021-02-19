Oyo NYSC coordinator tasks outgoing corps members on job creation

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Oyo State coordinator, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, has urged outgoing corps members to be job creators, advising them to utilise every skill impacted on them during the course of their service year.

She gave this charge during the passing out parade of the 2020 Batch ‘A’, corps members, on Thursday, February 18, at Community Grammar School, Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the state coordinator, the outgoing corps members through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme have been taught the various vocational skill and would do well to utilise them to secure jobs for themselves.

Ogbuogebe described the outgoing corps members as diligent and patriotic, noting that their contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 made a difference.

“They have shown that truly, they are patriotic and they can be trusted and dependent any time and in any situation as they have shown when they rose up to the challenges COVID-19 created,” she said.

The corps members had constructed an automated hand washing machine and donated face masks, liquid washing soaps and hand sanitisers to the public in order to flatten the curve of the virus.

Speaking to Tribune Online, Adetola Wahab, an outgoing corps member, noted that the scheme has helped her acquire a lot.

“NYSC actually helped me and I enjoyed every bit of it from the three-week orientation in camp to my Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) to SAED. I intend putting to good use, what I learnt at the SAED.

“I will advise intending corps members and currently serving corps members to grab the opportunity, just like I did and give their best towards the development of our country,” she added.

